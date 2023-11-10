Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming

The Internet has changed a lot since the RIPE NCC was established back in 1992. Maintaining core Internet infrastructure in a complex political and socio-economic environment is introducing new challenges every year. Networking has changed too. Computing moved into the clouds and to the edges. And, of course, we ran out of IPv4 addresses.

One of the ways we navigate all this is through extensive community discussions and skill sharing. RIPE NCC facilitates those discussions by running mailing lists and organising community events.

The goal is to be ready to respond to increasing challenges now AND in the future. And for that, keeping up a close relationship the new generation of thinkers, researchers, and engineers is a vital task.