Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Education
RIPE ☛ RIPE NCC Academic Engagement in 2023
The Internet has changed a lot since the RIPE NCC was established back in 1992. Maintaining core Internet infrastructure in a complex political and socio-economic environment is introducing new challenges every year. Networking has changed too. Computing moved into the clouds and to the edges. And, of course, we ran out of IPv4 addresses.
One of the ways we navigate all this is through extensive community discussions and skill sharing. RIPE NCC facilitates those discussions by running mailing lists and organising community events.
The goal is to be ready to respond to increasing challenges now AND in the future. And for that, keeping up a close relationship the new generation of thinkers, researchers, and engineers is a vital task.
Open Access/Content
Walled Culture ☛ Taking open access to the next level, by giving control to researchers, instead of to academic publishers
Back in February 2022, Walled Culture wrote about diamond open access (OA), perhaps the “purest” form of open access publishing, since there are no charges for either the reader or the researcher. In that post, I mentioned an excellent 2021 report on diamond OA, published by the open access group cOAlition S. The group has been doing great work in promoting open …
Programming/Development
Rlang ☛ Pfizer Leaders Discuss the Adoption of Open Source, Predominantly R, in Clinical Trial Reporting
While Pfizer has used R for many years, primarily in clinical pharmacology and QA metrics, the company is now looking to transition more of its clinical trial reporting to be predominantly R based within the software development lifecycle. Smith notes some challenges of “changing the wheels on the bus while it’s rolling down the highway,” but both leaders emphasize the importance and benefits of collaboration through open source.
Buttondown ☛ How do you take the average of two timestamps?
I don't have any programming insight or language implementation advice based on all of this. I just think it's neat how adding affine measures is mathematically invalid but there's a loophole that makes averaging them valid. Computers might not be smart enough to use that loophole, but we can!
