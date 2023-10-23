This Past Weekend in Tux Machines
Updated This Past Day
Geary 44 sounds like an interesting release with useful changes
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
New
one day's articles
There are quite a few famous Linux developers who come from Australia
And about 20,000 Gemini pages
almost there now
Debian, Mozilla, and more
Some FOSS leftovers
Prose linting tool that runs on your local system
Arduino and more
Several stories, Free software focus
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 7.8
an independent Linux installer
some Sunday howtos
Some ls alternatives
Whenever a newcomer drops into the Linux world, he or she gets bombarded with hundreds of different flavors of Linux, known as distros. And so, Linux enthusiasts always create comparison guides on the go.
Linux enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate
The latest PeaZip 9.5 archiver unveils heightened performance, a faster mode for archive browsing, and polished file manager functionalities
Week highlights: new releases of LightZone, OSPRay, and Ardour, exciting changes coming to Krita
IRC is a real-time communication protocol with many hundreds if not thousands of applications offering full support
true to its "build it the way you want it" philosophy, Framework doesn't force Windows on you
Android dominates. Android uses Linux.
3 stories
5 stories, various topics
3 stories
Some desktop-related work
How to create generative AI wallpapers with Android 14
Seeking an efficient Flatpak app manager? Warehouse’s intuitive GUI offers Flatpak users a seamless experience and efficiency. Check it out
technical articles
Both by Liam Dawe
On a whim, I gave alpine a try
great malloc by the way, clean design and implementation
This new release, Libreboot 20231021, released today 21 October 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
A comparative study of two prominent Linux desktop environments, KDE and GNOME to assist you in making an informed choice.
Unifont 15.1.03 is now available
3 stories
And one article about AlmaLinux
4 links for now
Openwashing and more
3 new episodes
Security links for Satuday mostly
many howtos for the night
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
New release
The second RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Regarding GNU/Linux this past week
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
Google sells ads, not news
Tom's Hardware on Linux and BK on Kernel 5.15.135
2 Ubuntu stories
C, Rust, and more
4 stories for now
FOSS for GNU/Linux and more
PGConf.EU 2023, EuroBSDCon 2023, and more
incidents and analyses
many howtos for today
Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers
I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys
People of Red Hat/Fedora
I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21
half a dozen new ones from Liam Dawe
I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
Geany 2.0 has been released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
For retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s of great value to have a open-source BIOS that can be shared, modified, and tweaked as needed to suit a wide variety of end uses
This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto
Since my initial review of the PineTime 10 days ago [1] I’ve used it in more situations
It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise