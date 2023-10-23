qBittorrent 4.6 Released with Initial I2P Support, Torrent Tags Editing, and More
qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.
This release also implements a new dialog for editing torrent tags, adds new options to adjust the behavior of merging trackers to an existing torrent, adds a new option to stop seeding a torrent when it’s been inactive, adds a new option to hide zero status filters automatically, and introduces a UI editor for the default theme.