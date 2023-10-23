Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

qBittorrent 4.6 Released with Initial I2P Support, Torrent Tags Editing, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 23, 2023



qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

This release also implements a new dialog for editing torrent tags, adds new options to adjust the behavior of merging trackers to an existing torrent, adds a new option to stop seeding a torrent when it’s been inactive, adds a new option to hide zero status filters automatically, and introduces a UI editor for the default theme.

