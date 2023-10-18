Server Leftovers
How AlmaLinux stays Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatible without Red Hat code
It's not easy, but it can be done by pulling largely from the CentOS Stream codebase.
Buoyant Adds Proprietary Enterprise Edition of Linkerd Service Mesh
Buoyant today revealed it is making available a curated enterprise edition of the open source Linkerd service mesh.
Unified Kubernetes Monitoring With OpenTelemetry
Sumo Logic introduces unified collection of metrics, events, logs and traces through a single agent. What does that mean for the future of OpenTelemetry?
Are You Giving DNS the Respect it Deserves?
The backbone of all modern, cloud-native applications is DNS, and ignoring it can kill your business. Are you giving it the respect it deserves?