Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
SiFive Announces Differentiated Solutions for Generative AI and ML Applications Leading RISC-V into a New Era of High-Performance Innovation
–SiFive, Inc., the pioneer and leader of RISC-V computing today announced two new products designed to address new requirements for high performance compute. The SiFive Performance™ P870 and SiFive Intelligence™ X390 offer a new level of low power, compute density, and vector compute capability, and when combined provide the necessary performance boost for increasingly data intensive compute. Together, the new products create a powerful mix of scalar and vector computing to meet the needs of today’s dataflow and computation intensive AI applications across consumer, automotive, and infrastructure markets.
Designing the perfect case and cooling for Raspberry Pi 5
In this video, Eben and I talk with John Cowan-Hughes, our Industrial Design Lead, about the new cooling and case options we’ve designed to accompany Raspberry Pi 5. We discuss how we used software during prototyping, and introduce some developments we’ve made in response to what people have told us they want from these products.
Plastic Box for Neo6502 with Red or Blue Logo on it and light pipe for power supply LED
AgonOrigins – the ultimate Agon with Bernardo’s handwritten signature on it is now in stock
Functionality wise everything which works on AgonLight/AgonLight2 will run on AgonOrigins too.
AAEON launches palm-sized UP 7000 Edge with N-Series processors
AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.