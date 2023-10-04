Network traffic is expensive in the cloud, and even a single syslog-ng instance can easily saturate the full bandwidth of a network connection. Compressing HTTP traffic was introduced in syslog-ng Version 4.4.0 and depending on your use case, you can cut down on your expenses on your networking or send more logs using the same budget or bandwidth.

Development of this feature was done using a locally installed OpenResty web server, and later tested using Sumologic. However, according to the docs it should also work with Splunk, Elasticsearch, and many other services accessible using the http() destination.