Quick Guide to Installing PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04
PostgreSQL, often referred to as Postgres, is a widely-used relational database management system (RDBMS) that implements the SQL querying language. It is known for its advanced features such as reliable transactions and concurrency without read locks. This guide will walk you through the process of setting up Postgres on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
Ondřej Holý: Discovering SMB shares in GNOME
Available SMB shares can be found using the Other Locations view in the Files application in addition to other network shares and devices that also appear there. This internally uses several backends and volume monitors provided by the GVfs project, as I explained in my previous blog post.
Peter Czanik: Compressing HTTP traffic in syslog-ng
Network traffic is expensive in the cloud, and even a single syslog-ng instance can easily saturate the full bandwidth of a network connection. Compressing HTTP traffic was introduced in syslog-ng Version 4.4.0 and depending on your use case, you can cut down on your expenses on your networking or send more logs using the same budget or bandwidth.
Development of this feature was done using a locally installed OpenResty web server, and later tested using Sumologic. However, according to the docs it should also work with Splunk, Elasticsearch, and many other services accessible using the http() destination.
Mastering User and Permission Management: Fortifying Your Linux Bastion
In the vast landscape of operating systems, Linux stands as a bastion of flexibility and security. Central to its robust security model is the meticulous management of user accounts and permissions. This article delves into the intricacies of managing user accounts and permissions in Linux, illuminating the pathway towards securing your system against unauthorized access and potential misuse.