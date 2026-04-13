When talking about Property-Based Testing, we typically talk in very abstract terms. There are properties, which define the correctness; there are generators, which define the domain; the PBT framework gives us APIs for writing property-based tests that combine the properties with the generators to find bugs. It's all very nice and simple.

A (surprisingly) large chunk of my time goes into exploring different PBT frameworks, many times porting an existing PBT workload to use a new one instead of the other. This requires me to build abstractions on what a PBT framework is, which should have been very easy if the simple definition I gave in the first paragraph captured what PBT is. Unfortunately it doesn't, so let's see what the issue is. A property is a universally quantified computation that must hold for all possible inputs. The simplest model of a property in a programming language is a function that returns a boolean, such as the one below: [...]