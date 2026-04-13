GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I didn’t switch to Linux to cosplay another operating system. That would be a strange hobby, even by my standards. But somewhere between juggling too many apps and realizing my browser was already doing most of the heavy lifting, a thought crept in and refused to leave:

What if I committed to it?

Not halfway. Not “browser plus everything else just in case.” I mean fully leaning in. Browser-first, tabs as tools, and PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) instead of installs. Treating my system like ChromeOS, except without the part where it tells me what I’m allowed to do. It started as an experiment. The kind you expect to abandon after a day or two. It didn’t go that way.