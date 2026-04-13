news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Make Use Of ☛ Browser-first on Linux beats Chromebook because you can actually fix what breaks
I didn’t switch to Linux to cosplay another operating system. That would be a strange hobby, even by my standards. But somewhere between juggling too many apps and realizing my browser was already doing most of the heavy lifting, a thought crept in and refused to leave:
What if I committed to it?
Not halfway. Not “browser plus everything else just in case.” I mean fully leaning in. Browser-first, tabs as tools, and PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) instead of installs. Treating my system like ChromeOS, except without the part where it tells me what I’m allowed to do. It started as an experiment. The kind you expect to abandon after a day or two. It didn’t go that way.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Diet | LINUX Unplugged 662
Is it time to replace Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub in our workflow? We git into it. Plus, our favorite features in the new Linux 7.0 release.
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Graphics Stack
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Collabora ☛ Mainline video capture and camera support for Rockchip RK3588
After over five years of development and collaboration across the Open Source community, mainline GNU/Linux support for Rockchip RK3588's video capture hardware has finally landed.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Quick Lofi – a GNOME extension for chill beats to study to
Quick Lofi is a GNOME Shell extension that puts a lofi radio player in your top bar. If you’ve ever opened a new browser tab to load a “lofi beats to study to” stream on YouTube — lofi girl, perhaps – to act as an ambient backdrop to work to, the appeal will be evident. If not, all you need to know is that mellow, lyric-free, low-tempo sounds are reputedly ideal for focus. A wedge of research backs up the benefits of playing background music (or ambient noise or frequencies, including binaural beats) when studying.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] We have received some more questions about age verification laws and our Questions and Answers section talks about which projects are adopting age reporting software. [...]
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FOSSLinux ☛ The Rise of Immutable Linux: Mastering NixOS and Atomic Updates
I breakdown the 2026 Declarative Protocol for NixOS. Learn how to manage /nix/store physics, Atomic Rollbacks, Flakes, and remote server deployment with Colmena.
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BSD
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Stéphane Huc ☛ Stéphane HUC :: IT Log :: Goaccess / OpenBSD
Goaccess is a FLoSS, known to be light, fast, in order to to analyze in real time or not the activity on a web server, either directly within a Unix terminal, or on the HTTPS protocol.
It’s able to produce statistics on HTML, JSON even CSV format.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits second week of april 2026
Another saturday and... oh wait, it's sunday! I was away almost all the day yesterday (morning at https://beaverbarcamp.org/ and afternoon/evening visiting family ), so this will be a day late. :)
This week we were still in Fedora 44 final freeze (we canceled the go/nogo on thursday because there were still unaddressed blockers) so there was a lot of catching up on old issues/processing docs and other pull requests and the like.
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Red Hat ☛ Managing and monitoring Podman Quadlet in the Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux web console
The Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) web console is an interface designed for managing and monitoring your local system, as well as GNU/Linux servers in your network environment. The web console supports multiple plug-ins (for example, one to manage virtual machines and another to manage Podman containers). This post guides you through setting up and using a Podman Quadlet with the web console.
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