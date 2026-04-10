news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Rust API and a new plugin system added to Miracle-WM
A new version of Miracle-wm, a tiling window manager built around the Wayland compositor Mir, has been released with a new WebAssembly plugin system and Rust Hey Hi (AI) Developer Matthew Kosarek, an engineer at Canonical who created miracle-wm as a personal side project, says the new plugin system in v0.9 release will allow for greater window management, animation and configuration, thus making miracle-wm “truly hackable”.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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[Old] Masayuki Hatta ☛ GNU/Hurd strikes back. How to use the legendary OS in a (somewhat) practical way.
The GNU/Hurd is the Sagrada Família of the Software World: having started to develop in 1990, the GNU/Hurd has yet to reach version 1.0. The Linux kernel, on the other hand, began development in 1993 and was initially considered a “kludge” until the Hurd was completed. It is now matured and widely used.
Like the Loch Ness Monster, many believe that GNU/Hurd is vaporware and does not exist. It does exist and continues to evolve, albeit at a slow pace. Just recently, the Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 has been released. You can use the GNU/Hurd right now.
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Objective Development Software GmbH ☛ Little Snitch for Linux — Because Nothing Else Came Close
Recent political events have pushed governments and organizations to seriously question their dependence on foreign-controlled software. The core issue is simple and uncomfortable: through automatic updates, a vendor can run any code, with any privileges, on your machine, at any time. Most people know this, but prefer not to think about it. Linux is the obvious candidate for reducing that dependency: no single company controls it, no single country owns it. So I decided to explore it myself.
I installed it on some older hardware we had around. Then installed apps. It turned out that I don't need a lot: browser, mailer, text editor, development environment, git client, Signal, Wireshark and a couple of others. I can't do Mac development on Linux, but that was to be expected.
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