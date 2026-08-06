LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

The kernel's read-copy-update (RCU) subsystem ensures that data will not be deleted until it is known that there are no threads holding references to it. RCU works well and is widely used throughout the kernel, but it can increase memory use and add significant delays before unused kernel objects are cleaned up. Hazard pointers are an alternative approach to lockless data updates that offers better performance, for some situations at least. The kernel community is currently considering a hazard-pointer implementation by Mathieu Desnoyers and Paul McKenney.

Like RCU, hazard pointers are meant to be a way to hold a short-lived reference to an immutable object that may disappear once all references are gone. Code holding references to RCU-protected data must disable preemption; hazard pointers, instead, appear to be designed to allow preemption, though such use may not be entirely optimal.