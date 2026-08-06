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Brett Wilson LLP Facilitated Abuse of Process for Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley and Matthew J. Garrett, So I am Suing Them in the High Court
Half a decade ago Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley from Microsoft and GNOME was arrested for strangulation in Texas [1, 2]. He was arrested at his father's home, which is where he lived. His attorney in the US later admitted to me that he had been arrested and charged. Two years later Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley spoke to Matthew J. Garrett, another GNOME-affiliated booster of Microsoft and of LLM slop. They used the exact same lawyer and same barrister to file a frivolous lawsuit against me, only weeks apart from Garrett's realisation that he would be in financial problems [1, 2] because he could not afford the lawsuit.
This conduct by the solicitors, the barrister and their American clients, Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley and Matthew J. Garrett, will be scrutinised by the High Court. Yesterday I lodged the papers as part of the first step in a process that I am familiar with and have done since July 2025. This means my wife and I lodged 4 cases, this is the first in 2026.
At the end people will see that the lawsuits funded by third parties to the tune of one and a half million dollars are meant to chill, not to be won, as there's nothing to win anyway (except hopes of my silence). █