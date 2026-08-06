Relaxing Weeks Ahead

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On Saturday, 25 July, the Internet Society Board of Trustees selected Brian Haberman as its next chair.

Banana Pi has announced public availability of its BPI-AI2N embedded vision platform, following the hardware introduction covered last year. The platform combines a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU with a separate carrier board designed for smart cameras, industrial vision, robotics, and other edge AI applications.

Raspberry Pi introduced a new 3GB version of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B in April, positioning it between the existing 2GB and 4GB configurations. Four months after the announcement, the model is appearing through additional distributors, including TME, PiShop.us, and Waveshare.

NXP has released the FRDM i.MX 95 Pro, a development board designed for evaluating the company’s i.MX 95 applications processor in edge AI, industrial networking, robotics, vision processing, and advanced HMI applications.

Tindie recently listed Comu, a compact development board built around the WCH CH32V203 RISC-V microcontroller. Measuring 13 × 9.4mm, the board fits inside a USB-A port and combines programmable touch controls, LEDs, USB device support, and access to several GPIO signals.

This release consists mostly of internal improvements and bug fixes, as well as our ongoing development towards using Arti as a relay and as a directory authority. For onion service hosts, onion services can now be configured to connect to unix socket addresses. Arti also now has experimental support for congestion control and Counter Galois Onion cryptography on onion service circuits, which we hope to make stable soon.

For example, if a malicious website that you visit is able to exploit CVE-2026-64560, they might take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

Coming a month after GNOME 50.3, the GNOME 50.4 release improves menu animations in GNOME Shell, which also received fixes for a miscaled magnified cursor on HiDPI displays, a sound glitch when pushing redundant volume changes, and a glitch when switching to a minimized window on another workspace.

Highlights of Mesa 26.2 include a new tool called Gamma for inspecting acceleration structures and ray-tracing dispatches, currently supported only on the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver, VK_EXT_mesh_shader support in the NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and Vulkan 1.4 support for the KosmicKrisp Vulkan driver for Apple Silicon hardware.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.5, the GStreamer 1.28.6 release is here to add H.266 muxing support to the Rust (f)mp4 muxers, improve handling of input buffers without timestamps in Rust (f)mp4 muxers, and support for the nvv4l2h265enc encoder to the webrtcsink element.

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.10, the Tails 7.10.1 release is an emergency point release to fix critical vulnerabilities, including a Linux kernel flaw that could allow Tor Browser in Tails to gain administrator privileges. The kernel has been updated to Linux 6.12.100 LTS, and the Tails devs ensure users that this attack is very unlikely.

Coming only a week after Firefox 153.0.1, the Firefox 153.0.3 update is here with more fixes for annoying bugs, including an issue causing audio and video to fail to play or hang when seeking on websites that load media from a Blob URL, and frequent DevTools Inspector crashes on web pages where an extension content script adds event listeners.

This comes as great news after HP, Dell, and Lenovo announced earlier this year their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for updating device firmware on Linux-based operating systems via the fwupd software.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.