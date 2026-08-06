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Relaxing Weeks Ahead
So today we let the cat out of the bag and it feels good; yesterday it was also the first win of the new coach, so this week is turning out to be very good. Tomorrow, Friday, we go on vacation (or stay-cation) because it's this time of year and there's good weather on the way, with sporadic rain and spells of almost-sub-Saharan temperatures (30+ degrees on the way again).
Tux Machines will run as usual, maybe with fewer original pages. We expect many news sites will "wind down" for the summer. █
Image source: Waterlily Flower