news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Updates:
- Debian losses in Switzerland hidden until after DPL election debate
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
- How to Dehumanise a Triple National
Don't be easily incited against those who sacrifice a lot to inform the public of suppressed topics
- IBM CEO Says IBM Won't be Bankrupt by 2028 or 2029 (When He Reaches Retirement Age)
IBM has no path to survival
New:
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 05, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, August 05, 2026
- Big Announcement Tomorrow
Stay tuned...
- GNU/Linux Seen Exceeding 10% in Antigua and Barbuda
In Antigua And Barbuda, what's seen this month is not far from the average
- Gemini Links 05/08/2026: Family Room, Smoke, and Alarm clocks
Links for the day
- The Establishment, Oxford, Google & Debian artificial intelligence conspiracies
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
- SLAPP Censorship - Part 140 Out of 200: You Become What You Eat, Your Clients Become You
In 2024 Brett Wilson LLP failed to heed a decade-old warning
- Links 05/08/2026: Microsoft's (XBox's) "Devastating July" and "Never Write With" Slop, Says New York Times
Links for the day
- Gemini Links 05/08/2026: No to Slop, Dangers of Clown Computing, and Reducing Internet Usage
Links for the day
- analytics.usa.gov Says 7% of Sessions Come From GNU/Linux and ChromeOS. If ~40% (Mobile) Get Omitted, It's More Like 11%.
In desktops and in laptops GNU/Linux has become a big player
- The Register MS Takes Money From NVIDIA and HP to Promote Their Ponzi Scheme, "AI", in a Fake 'Article' That Says "AI" 42 Times
"The media"... selling us scams for profit
- Fertility app privacy, Britain's teenage pregnancies & faith based schooling
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
- In Chile, GNU/Linux Approaches 4%
Let's see if it can exceed 5% by year's end
- No Room for Misogyny and Incels in Free Software
How can we ever trust men whose own family and their own partners cannot trust?
- In El Salvador, ChromeOS and GNU/Linux Now Measured at Around 12%
signs of gradual and steady adoption of GNU/Linux
- Software in the Public Interest (SPI) Starts Spending Big Money in an Effort to Resist Lawsuit From Daniel Pocock
They've lost over half a million dollars in the latest 3 years
- The Establishment, Cambridge, Steve McIntyre & Debian suicide cluster
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
- Links 05/08/2026: Internet Archive Harmed by Slop Bot, "EBay And Former Execs Agree to Pay $56 Million For Trying to ‘Crush’ a Journalist"
Links for the day
- Luxembourg and Software Freedom
Luxembourg's adoption of GNU/Linux has quite consistently been higher than the European average
- The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Web Site is Online, GNU's Site Having Issues (Ongoing Issues)
We hope they can rectify the issues with the GNU Web site
- Freedom Includes the Liberty to Disagree (and be Listened to, Not Censored)
Freedom is our collective strength
- Tanzania: GNU/Linux Now Seen on 8% on Desktops/Laptops (User Clients)
numbers have more than doubled
- Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 04, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, August 04, 2026
- Gemini Links 05/08/2026: Being Good, Tildeverse and Tilde.pink, Games
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
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