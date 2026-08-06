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Internet Society

Adaptability and Resilience: Q&A with New Board Chair Brian Haberman

On Saturday, 25 July, the Internet Society Board of Trustees selected Brian Haberman as its next chair.

Community Snapshot—July

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

LinuxGizmos.com

Comu Fits a 144MHz CH32V203 RISC-V Board Inside a USB-A Port

Tindie recently listed Comu, a compact development board built around the WCH CH32V203 RISC-V microcontroller. Measuring 13 × 9.4mm, the board fits inside a USB-A port and combines programmable touch controls, LEDs, USB device support, and access to several GPIO signals.

NXP FRDM i.MX 95 Pro Pairs Six Cortex-A55 Cores with 8 eTOPS AI Acceleration

NXP has released the FRDM i.MX 95 Pro, a development board designed for evaluating the company’s i.MX 95 applications processor in edge AI, industrial networking, robotics, vision processing, and advanced HMI applications.

Raspberry Pi 4 3GB Variant Reaches More Distributors Following April Introduction

Raspberry Pi introduced a new 3GB version of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B in April, positioning it between the existing 2GB and 4GB configurations. Four months after the announcement, the model is appearing through additional distributors, including TME, PiShop.us, and Waveshare.

Banana Pi BPI-AI2N Goes on Sale with Yocto and Armbian Images

Banana Pi has announced public availability of its BPI-AI2N embedded vision platform, following the hardware introduction covered last year. The platform combines a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU with a separate carrier board designed for smart cameras, industrial vision, robotics, and other edge AI applications.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.10.1

For example, if a malicious website that you visit is able to exploit CVE-2026-64560, they might take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

Arti 2.5.1 released

This release consists mostly of internal improvements and bug fixes, as well as our ongoing development towards using Arti as a relay and as a directory authority. For onion service hosts, onion services can now be configured to connect to unix socket addresses. Arti also now has experimental support for congestion control and Counter Galois Onion cryptography on onion service circuits, which we hope to make stable soon.

9to5Linux

GNOME 50.4 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

Coming a month after GNOME 50.3, the GNOME 50.4 release improves menu animations in GNOME Shell, which also received fixes for a miscaled magnified cursor on HiDPI displays, a sound glitch when pushing redundant volume changes, and a glitch when switching to a minimized window on another workspace.

Mesa 26.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 26.2 include a new tool called Gamma for inspecting acceleration structures and ray-tracing dispatches, currently supported only on the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver, VK_EXT_mesh_shader support in the NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and Vulkan 1.4 support for the KosmicKrisp Vulkan driver for Apple Silicon hardware.

GStreamer 1.28.6 Adds H.266 Muxing Support to the Rust MP4 Muxers

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.5, the GStreamer 1.28.6 release is here to add H.266 muxing support to the Rust (f)mp4 muxers, improve handling of input buffers without timestamps in Rust (f)mp4 muxers, and support for the nvv4l2h265enc encoder to the webrtcsink element.

Tails 7.10.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Critical Vulnerabilities

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.10, the Tails 7.10.1 release is an emergency point release to fix critical vulnerabilities, including a Linux kernel flaw that could allow Tor Browser in Tails to gain administrator privileges. The kernel has been updated to Linux 6.12.100 LTS, and the Tails devs ensure users that this attack is very unlikely.

Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 Improves the Smart Window and Fixes More Bugs

Coming only a week after Firefox 153.0.1, the Firefox 153.0.3 update is here with more fixes for annoying bugs, including an issue causing audio and video to fail to play or hang when seeking on websites that load media from a Blob URL, and frequent DevTools Inspector crashes on web pages where an extension content script adds event listeners.

NVIDIA Joins Dell and HP in Supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)

This comes as great news after HP, Dell, and Lenovo announced earlier this year their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for updating device firmware on Linux-based operating systems via the fwupd software.

KDE Plasma 6.7.4 Is Out to Improve Spectacle, Discover, and Emoji Selector

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.

FFmpeg 9.0 “Lei” Open-Source Multimedia Framework Officially Released

Dubbed “Lei” and coming about four months after FFmpeg 8.1, the FFmpeg 9.0 release is here to extend AMF Color Converter (vf_vpp_amf) HDR capabilities, add LCEVC track muxing support in the MP4 muxer, add a v360_vulkan filter, add an AMF Frame Rate Converter (vf_frc_amf) filter, along with AMF hardware memory mapping support.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 06, 2026

Oyster-Catcher Approaching Her Eggs

Updated This Past Day

Updates:

  1. Debian losses in Switzerland hidden until after DPL election debate
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  2. How to Dehumanise a Triple National
    Don't be easily incited against those who sacrifice a lot to inform the public of suppressed topics
  3. IBM CEO Says IBM Won't be Bankrupt by 2028 or 2029 (When He Reaches Retirement Age)
    IBM has no path to survival

New:

  1. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 05, 2026
    IRC logs for Wednesday, August 05, 2026
  2. Big Announcement Tomorrow
    Stay tuned...
  3. GNU/Linux Seen Exceeding 10% in Antigua and Barbuda
    In Antigua And Barbuda, what's seen this month is not far from the average
  4. Gemini Links 05/08/2026: Family Room, Smoke, and Alarm clocks
    Links for the day
  5. The Establishment, Oxford, Google & Debian artificial intelligence conspiracies
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  6. SLAPP Censorship - Part 140 Out of 200: You Become What You Eat, Your Clients Become You
    In 2024 Brett Wilson LLP failed to heed a decade-old warning
  7. Links 05/08/2026: Microsoft's (XBox's) "Devastating July" and "Never Write With" Slop, Says New York Times
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 05/08/2026: No to Slop, Dangers of Clown Computing, and Reducing Internet Usage
    Links for the day
  9. analytics.usa.gov Says 7% of Sessions Come From GNU/Linux and ChromeOS. If ~40% (Mobile) Get Omitted, It's More Like 11%.
    In desktops and in laptops GNU/Linux has become a big player
  10. The Register MS Takes Money From NVIDIA and HP to Promote Their Ponzi Scheme, "AI", in a Fake 'Article' That Says "AI" 42 Times
    "The media"... selling us scams for profit
  11. Fertility app privacy, Britain's teenage pregnancies & faith based schooling
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  12. In Chile, GNU/Linux Approaches 4%
    Let's see if it can exceed 5% by year's end
  13. No Room for Misogyny and Incels in Free Software
    How can we ever trust men whose own family and their own partners cannot trust?
  14. In El Salvador, ChromeOS and GNU/Linux Now Measured at Around 12%
    signs of gradual and steady adoption of GNU/Linux
  15. Software in the Public Interest (SPI) Starts Spending Big Money in an Effort to Resist Lawsuit From Daniel Pocock
    They've lost over half a million dollars in the latest 3 years
  16. The Establishment, Cambridge, Steve McIntyre & Debian suicide cluster
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  17. Links 05/08/2026: Internet Archive Harmed by Slop Bot, "EBay And Former Execs Agree to Pay $56 Million For Trying to ‘Crush’ a Journalist"
    Links for the day
  18. Luxembourg and Software Freedom
    Luxembourg's adoption of GNU/Linux has quite consistently been higher than the European average
  19. The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Web Site is Online, GNU's Site Having Issues (Ongoing Issues)
    We hope they can rectify the issues with the GNU Web site
  20. Freedom Includes the Liberty to Disagree (and be Listened to, Not Censored)
    Freedom is our collective strength
  21. Tanzania: GNU/Linux Now Seen on 8% on Desktops/Laptops (User Clients)
    numbers have more than doubled
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 04, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, August 04, 2026
  24. Gemini Links 05/08/2026: Being Good, Tildeverse and Tilde.pink, Games
    Links for the day

The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

Span from 2026-07-30 to 2026-08-05
4729 /irc.shtml
3046 /index.shtml
2739 /browse/latest.shtml
2187 /browse/index.shtml
1234 /litigation.shtml
1102 /about.shtml
1030 /n/2026/08/02/We_Are_Witnessing_the_End_of_IBM.shtml
971 /n/2026/08/02/IBMers_Discuss_Who_Killed_IBM_It_Impacts_Red_Hat.shtml
961 /n/2026/07/30/Cult_inquiry_parliament_leak_fallout.shtml
858 /intro.shtml
808 /n/2026/08/03/Many_Anniversaries.shtml
727 /n/2026/08/01/The_Cyber_Show_on_the_Slop_Bubble.shtml
727 /n/2026/07/25/Wife_of_Dan_Williams_Has_Explained_Mental_Factors_Leading_to_Hi.shtml
720 /n/2026/07/30/Overshoot_Day_Sites_That_Contribute_to_the_Problem.shtml
688 /n/2026/08/01/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
685 /n/2026/08/02/The_Slop_Presumption_Rule.shtml
679 /n/2026/08/01/Positive_Political_Momentum.shtml
662 /n/2026/08/02/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
661 /n/2026/07/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
655 /n/2026/07/30/The_Era_of_Silence.shtml
642 /n/2026/08/02/Why_Techrights_Will_Still_be_Active_a_Decade_From_Now.shtml
641 /n/2026/07/29/Troll_Feeding_is_Time_Wasting.shtml
625 /n/2026/08/01/Sharing_and_Empathy.shtml
620 /n/2026/07/31/Daniel_Pocock_and_the_Important_Observation_About_Threats_of_Cu.shtml
610 /n/2026/08/04/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
599 /n/2026/07/31/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
595 /n/2026/08/03/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
591 /n/2026/08/04/Rumours_of_Further_IBM_Shutdowns.shtml
572 /n/2026/08/01/Gemini_Links_01_08_2026_Retirement_Bike_Trips_Quake_Stuff_Usene.shtml
567 /n/2026/08/02/Amid_2026_Bing_Layoffs_Microsoft_Share_in_Search_Collapses.shtml
564 /n/2026/08/03/Fanning_the_Flames_of_Journalism.shtml
554 /n/2026/07/30/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Legal_Concerns_and_Suspicions.shtml
552 /n/2026/07/30/Links_30_07_2026_Age_of_Irrationality_Google_Losing_Money_and_H.shtml
548 /n/2026/07/29/As_Expected_Facebook_Collapses_Microsoft_Hides_Massive_Debt.shtml
547 /n/2026/08/03/Morten_Linderud_Has_Helped_Microsoft_Put_Locks_and_Kill_Switche.shtml
544 /n/2026/07/30/Today_The_Register_MS_Published_AI_Spam_and_Fake_Article_by_Sen.shtml
540 /n/2026/08/01/Links_01_08_2026_New_York_Times_Trying_to_Inflate_the_Slop_Pyra.shtml
535 /n/2026/08/01/August_2026_Microsoft_Layoffs_Are_Secret_Layoffs_or_Silent_Layo.shtml
534 /n/2026/08/03/Alexandre_Oliva_on_Slippery_Slop_LLMs.shtml
530 /n/2026/08/02/IBM_s_August_2026_Promotions_Annual_Ritual_Can_Turn_Into_a_Bloo.shtml
523 /n/2026/08/03/Not_Hard_to_Guess_Who_Will_Pay_for_IBM_s_Collapse_Due_to_False_.shtml
522 /n/2026/08/02/Links_02_08_2026_Cheeto_Blurted_Out_Vile_Plot_to_Censor_ABC_New.shtml
520 /n/2026/07/30/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_134_Out_of_200_What_Majority_Rules_Tell_U.shtml
517 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
511 /n/2026/08/01/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_136_Out_of_200_Lawyers_That_Get_Paid_to_M.shtml
506 /n/2026/08/04/Links_04_08_2026_Framework_for_Musician_Burnout_and_Alexa_is_a_.shtml
503 /n/2026/07/29/Comments_on_Today_s_Judgment.shtml
497 /n/2026/05/08/Over_97_of_the_Linux_Foundation_s_Budget_Goes_Not_to_Linux.shtml
494 /n/2026/08/03/Links_03_08_2026_EU_Curtailed_Slop_Frank_Zappa_Recalled.shtml
487 /n/2026/08/01/Newer_Not_Better_Treadmill_Updates_Cause_Problems.shtml
477 /n/2026/08/01/Fedora_Community_Became_100_IBM_Staff_Drawing_Up_Policies_Like_.shtml
477 /n/2026/08/04/IBM_Innovation_It_Has_Invented_New_Methods_of_Silent_Layoffs_or.shtml
474 /n/2026/08/01/Google_AI_is_Plagiarism_the_Case_of_Richard_Stallman_RMS.shtml
471 /n/2026/08/04/IRC_Proceedings_Monday_August_03_2026.shtml
471 /n/2026/08/04/Rumours_of_Silent_Layoffs_in_Microsoft_This_Month_August_2026_P.shtml
468 /n/2026/08/04/Gemini_Links_04_08_2026_Library_Cards_Dead_Ends_in_Software_Dev.shtml
467 /n/2026/08/04/LLM_Slop_Won_t_Replace_People_and_Jobs_in_the_Long_Run.shtml
466 /n/2026/07/31/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_From_Alicante_to_Munich_Anoth.shtml
465 /n/2026/08/04/Over_3_500_Known_Gemini_Capsules_Accessible_and_Active_Accordin.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Brett Wilson LLP Facilitated Abuse of Process for Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley and Matthew J. Garrett, So I am Suing Them in the High Court [original]
Half a decade ago Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley from Microsoft and GNOME was arrested for strangulation in Texas
NVIDIA Joins Dell and HP in Supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)
Linux Vendor Firmware Service creator Richard Hughes announced that NVIDIA has also agreed to become a premier sponsor for the LVFS.
Over 10% Market Share in Desktops and Laptops [original]
In desktops and in laptops GNU/Linux has become a big player
Linux 7.2-rc6
the biggest rc6 we've had in years
Enzo Maresca's First With With Manchester City [original]
We eagerly look forward to Maresca's potentially first brass (Community Shield)
 
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
Kernel articles outside paywall, 5 in total
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNOME 50.4 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements
GNOME 50.4 is now available as the fourth point release to the latest GNOME 50 desktop environment series with more bug fixes, updated translations, and other changes.
The Empire Strikes Back [original]
Stay tuned...
Mesa 26.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Mesa 26.2 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with new features and improvements across all supported drivers. Here’s what’s new!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Digital Sovereignty, Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Productivity Software/LibreOffice Leftovers
2 stories for today
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Licensing / Legal: Slop Plagiarism Contaminates Projects, Sticking With "AGPLv3-or-later"
3 stories
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, RISC-V, and More
Hardware leftovers
today's howtos
not many today
Podcasts: OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) and Linux Matters
2 new episodes
BSD and Linux Kernel: Now Even Greg Kroah Hartman Admits Slop is a Major Nuisance
kernel devs
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Microsoft Pundit Calls "Linux" Users "AI" Because the Data Looks Bad for Windows
as usual
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
A simple install kept this 10-year-old Asus laptop off the shopping list
Linux Mint is PERFECT for older laptops
Canonical's Go-to Excuse (Security) to Make Ubuntu More Proprietary (Snap)
the latest Ubuntu plot twist
Escape the Algorithm: 10 RSS Feed Readers You Can Self Host in Your Homelab
Create your own feed. Read from the websites you follow. Cut the noise. Ditch the big tech algorithms. Self-host your own feed reader. Here are the best choices.
redhat.com: Slop Plagiarism, Faking Data Protection, and More
redhat.com's latest
pgBackRest 2.59.0, pgAdmin 4 v9.17, and E-Maj 5.0.0 Released
Two postgres related releases
GStreamer 1.28.6 Adds H.266 Muxing Support to the Rust MP4 Muxers
GStreamer 1.28.6 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with H.266 muxing support to the Rust MP4 muxers, RTP retransmission bitrate estimation fixes, and more.
Games: Lighthouse, Theropods, and More
half a dozen picks from GamingOnLinux
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Tails 7.10.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Critical Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.10.1 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download as an emergency point release to Tails 7.10 to fix critical vulnerabilities.
Zimbabwe: GNU/Linux Surging to 7% [original]
If one adds ChromeOS, then that's 8%
Town Trotting [original]
We don't plan to travel abroad this year
Android Leftovers
Google Assistant shutting down on Android and Wear OS in September
I failed to install the "most difficult" Linux distro but here's why I'm sticking with it
I love using Linux and experimenting with different Linux distributions
Ubuntu is still the distro everyone recommends first, and it all boils down to 4 reasons
To this day, I still give the same advice: start with Ubuntu
This free Linux tool makes it easy to check your PC battery and disk usage - here's how
The Mission Center system monitor for Linux adds some new features that will appeal to a broader user base
Windows 11 vs Linux RAM usage in web browsing and gaming reveals big difference
Linus Tech Tips ran a simple side-by-side comparison of RAM usage on Windows 11 and Linux
The only 5 Linux distros I recommend for laptops—after 10 years of using Linux
There are hundreds of Linux distros out there, and most of them are genuinely good
NVIDIA 610.57.04 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Support for Many Games
NVIDIA 610.57.04 graphics driver is now available for download with many bug fixes that improve support for multiple video games, as well as the overall performance and stability.
FFmpeg 9.0 “Lei” Open-Source Multimedia Framework Officially Released
FFmpeg 9.0 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with LCEVC track muxing support in the MP4 muxer, a v360_vulkan filter, and more.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Enchantment OS – consumer-friendly Linux distribution
Enchantment OS is a consumer-friendly Linux distribution designed for home and office use
KDE Plasma 6.7.4 Is Out to Improve Spectacle, Discover, and Emoji Selector
KDE Plasma 6.7.4 is now available as the fourth maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.
The Future of GNOME Boxes
I have spent the last two years rebuilding GNOME Boxes from the ground up
Rhythmbox 3.5 Media Player Improves Lyrics Search and Podcast Support
Rhythmbox 3.5 open-source media player is now available for download with improvements to lyrics search, podcast support, and the new playback backend. Here’s what’s new!
Developing with Fedora, first flock, and not the last!
Flock 2026 was my first Fedora conference, and it won’t be my last
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 Improves the Smart Window and Fixes More Bugs
Firefox 153.0.3 open-source web browser is now available for download to fix more issues discovered in the latest Firefox 153 release and also add some improvements.
Wayland Pains and Hyprland Issues
2 stories
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Red Hat on Slop, WordPress, and Kernel (Linux)
redhat.com's latest
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware Projects
hardware related leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Security leftovers and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
GNOME: Slop Flooding GNOME Extensions, GNOME Document Viewer 51 Beta, GNOME Mutter 51 Beta, Dropbeat, and Future of GNOME Boxes
GNOME leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Godot 4.7.2 RC 1 and Latest Reports From Liam Dawe (GoL)
mostly GoL
Linux's share of English-speaking Steam users reached 8.42% in July 2026
very high
Arch’s AUR Besieged
3 more reports
Canonical/Ubuntu: Dropping Curl by Accident, Promoting Proprietary Snaps (Backend Monopolised), Multiple Vulnerabilities
Ubuntu leftovers
5 Common Mistakes People Make When Switching To Linux
Picking a Distro That Is Too Advanced Instead of Starting Simple
NetBSD 11.0 released
new release this week
GNU/Linux Exceeding 5% in Mali, a New All-Time High [original]
some interesting data this month
New Record High for GNU/Linux in Slovakia (Slovak Republic) [original]
Slovakia isn't a large or powerful economy, but we habitually keep abreast of this data from there
Linux's market share in North America has breached 10% for the first time, says StatCounter
Linux usage has been growing since May and has now managed to cross over into the double-digit levels of market share
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Beak Time, Big Time [original]
food becomes more scarce (in nature)
Cults: Rupert Lowe's analysis of Nigel Farage & Reform eerily similar to Debianism cult
Debian 'Family'
Android Leftovers
Here’s everything new in Android 17 QPR2 Beta 2 [Gallery]
I stopped using Ubuntu for self-hosting and traded it for this lightweight alternative
Alpine is a Linux distro that takes minimalism to the extreme
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Kazakhstan's Adoption of GNU/Linux is Impressive [original]
Some years ago we learned we had some avid readers in Kazakhstan
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.6, Linux 6.18.42, Linux 6.12.101, and Linux 6.6.148
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.6 kernel
Exploring Change [original]
Remember: nothing lasts forever. Explore change.
The Future of GNOME Boxes
I have spent the last two years rebuilding GNOME Boxes from the ground up
Today in Techrights
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