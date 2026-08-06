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This gorgeous KDE icon pack gives your desktop a chalk-like look
Quoting: This gorgeous KDE icon pack gives your desktop a chalk-like look —
One of the biggest things I love about Linux is that it's very customizable. There's no need to install third-party apps and use workarounds to get the look and feel you want; most of the time, the OS itself comes with all the support you'd need to do what you want.
Such is the case with this delightful icon pack you can download and install onto KDE right now.