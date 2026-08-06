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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Hydra - cross-platform software KVM
Hydra forwards keyboard input as resolved Unicode characters, helping avoid problems when connected computers use different keyboard layouts. It can also synchronize clipboards, forward media keys and operate a headless Linux system such as a Raspberry Pi as a dedicated input forwarder.
Linux desktop support currently requires X11 with XInput2. Wayland is not yet supported.
This is free and open source software.
EmDash - full-stack TypeScript content management system
Content is stored as structured Portable Text rather than serialized HTML. EmDash supports custom content types, revisions, drafts, scheduled publishing, full-text search and inline visual editing. Collections can be created and modified through its visual schema builder, with TypeScript types generated from the live database schema.
EmDash can run on Cloudflare using D1, R2, KV and Workers, or on a Node.js server with SQLite. Other supported storage components include PostgreSQL, Turso, S3-compatible object storage and Redis. The software is currently in beta preview.
This is free and open source software.
Edgy - Python object-relational mapper
Edgy is a Python object-relational mapper designed for working with complex databases. It combines SQLAlchemy Core with Pydantic, providing a familiar model and query interface together with automatic data validation.
The ORM is framework agnostic and can be integrated with ASGI frameworks including FastAPI, Starlette, Sanic and Quart. It also includes database migration tooling built on Alembic.
This is free and open source software.
moji - search, download, convert and inspect fonts
moji is a command-line utility for searching, downloading, converting and inspecting fonts.
The software searches multiple font sources, ranks candidates by family and filename, and downloads the best match. It offers an interactive terminal interface together with table and JSON output for shell workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Zuul - project gating system
It focuses on testing proposed changes before they are merged, helping development teams keep their main branches in a working state.
The software can test multiple dependent changes and repositories together, including changes hosted on different code-review platforms. Zuul executes jobs as Ansible playbooks and supports complex, multi-node testing and deployment processes.
This is free and open source software.
ormar - asynchronous object-relational mapper
ormar is an asynchronous object-relational mapper for Python, designed with FastAPI and Pydantic integration in mind. It lets developers use a single model for database mapping, data validation, and FastAPI request and response schemas.
The ORM uses SQLAlchemy for query construction and asynchronous database access. It supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite, together with relationships, transactions, signals, migrations, and a comprehensive QuerySet API.
This is free and open source software.
tinystruct - lightweight, modular Java application framework
Applications define functionality using annotated actions and can expose the same code through the command-line dispatcher or a built-in HTTP server. The framework also provides a plugin-based architecture and utilities for tasks such as executing SQL statements, downloading resources and generating Java objects.
This is free and open source software.
CyberPanel - web hosting control panel
CyberPanel is a web hosting control panel powered by OpenLiteSpeed. It provides a browser-based interface for deploying and managing websites, domains, databases, email accounts, DNS records, FTP users and SSL certificates.
The software supports multiple access levels through ACLs and offers tools for managing PHP, configuring firewalls, monitoring bandwidth, creating backups and working with Docker containers. It also includes an integrated file manager and supports Ubuntu and several RHEL-derived Linux distributions.
This is free and open source software.
bullmq-dash - monitor and manage BullMQ queues
bullmq-dash is a terminal and browser dashboard for monitoring and managing BullMQ queues.
The software provides real-time information about queues and jobs stored in Redis. It helps users inspect failures, retry jobs, monitor schedulers, track throughput, and perform queue operations from interactive or headless interfaces.
This is free and open source software.
BullMQ - message queue and batch processing
BullMQ is a Redis-based distributed queue for processing messages and background jobs.
The software is designed for reliable, persistent task execution across multiple workers. Native implementations are available for Node.js and Bun, Python, Rust, Elixir, and PHP.
This is free and open source software.
Perpetua - cross-platform software KVM
The software provides a graphical layout editor for arranging server and client displays, including multi-monitor configurations. It also synchronizes clipboard contents between connected machines, with the option to use devices solely for clipboard sharing without adding them to the mouse and keyboard layout.
Perpetua supports Linux, macOS and Windows. On Linux, it works with X11 and Wayland sessions running recent versions of GNOME or KDE Plasma. Connections are protected by mutual TLS by default, with one-time password pairing used for the initial certificate exchange.
This is free and open source software.
Review: MusiQt - simple music player
MusiQt is a lightweight audio player built with the Qt application framework.
The software provides a directory-based view view for browsing storage and bookmarking folders containing music. Selecting a directory automatically populates the playlist with its supported audio files.
You can also assemble and save custom playlists by dragging tracks from the directory browser. MusiQt offers compact and full interface layouts and supports conventional audio formats, tracker modules, chiptunes and game-music formats through multiple playback backends.
This is free and open source software.
Takes - lightweight Java web framework
The framework follows strict object-oriented principles. Its code avoids null values, public static methods, mutable classes, the instanceof operator, type casting, and reflection. It also dispenses with configuration files, keeping application behaviour in Java code.
Takes includes an HTTP server and components for routing, request processing, RESTful services, templates, static resources, authentication, compression, encryption, and testing. It can also be used within Jakarta Servlet applications.
This is free and open source software.
Prow - Kubernetes-based continuous integration and continuous delivery system
It runs jobs triggered by pull requests, repository updates, scheduled events and other activity, then reports their status to supported services.
Beyond job execution, Prow provides GitHub automation, policy enforcement, slash-command ChatOps and automatic pull request merging. Its modular architecture is designed to support large organisations managing many repositories.
This is free and open source software.
Dune - composable build system for OCaml projects
The software reads project metadata from static dune files written using a simple S-expression syntax. From this information, it creates build rules, manages package installation and generates configuration files for development tools such as Merlin.
Dune supports parallel builds, repositories containing multiple packages and simultaneous builds against several configurations. Multiple Dune projects can also be combined into a single build, making the software well suited to monorepositories and the concurrent development of related packages.
This is free and open source software.