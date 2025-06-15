9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 15th, 2025

Coming three months after Kali Linux 2025.1, the Kali Linux 2025.2 release introduces a completely revamped Kali Menu to follow the MITRE ATT&CK framework structure, helping users more easily find the right tool for their needs.

Featuring a high-quality all-aluminum chassis, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 notebook ships with no less than three AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors that customers can choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads, all featuring the AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

This is a major change for Nitrux, but the team had no choice due to the discontinuation of Plasma’s LTS (Long Term Support) releases. Until now, Nitrux devs based their NX Desktop on the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS releases while they were working on a major rebase on the KDE Plasma 6 series, while waiting for the Maui Shell to be ready for mass consumption.

Coming one and a half months after Mixxx 2.5.1, the Mixxx 2.5.2 release introduces initial support for the Arturia KeyLab Mk1 controller and updates support for the Denon MC7000, DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Twister, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, Traktor S2 MK3, Traktor S4 MK2, and Traktor S4 MK3 controllers.

KDE Frameworks 6.15 is here to improve accessibility and keyboard navigation throughout the System Settings app, improve support for right-to-left languages like Arabic or Hebrew in search and password fields throughout the Plasma desktop and KDE apps, and improve support for screen readers when navigating Kirigami-based apps and System Settings pages.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.

Calendar is the default calendar application on Ubuntu. Its main purpose is to show date, day, month and year. It also has features like scheduling, making appointments, reminders, synchronizing with your online calendars and so on. Now let's start reading about Calendar below.

Luckfox has just launched a new development board with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, but based on the Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip. The Lyra Zero W is designed to offer a low-cost, compact solution for embedded Linux development, priced at $16.99.

The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 15th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 15, 2025



This week we got many great news and releases, starting with a major update to the Sway tiling Wayland compositor and Canonical announcing the removal of the X11 session from Ubuntu 25.10, and continuing with Nitrux adopting Hyprland as default desktop and Linux kernel 6.14 reaching end of life.

On top of that, I show you how to enable sound on your Linux-powered MacBook and tell you all about the new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 15th, 2025.

