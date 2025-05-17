news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ZimaBoard, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Rutronik Adapter Board RAB7 Sensor Fusion Arduino shield features seven sensors from Bosch, Infineon, and Sensirion
Rutronik Adapter Board RAB7 is an open-source hardware Arduino shield designed for AI-powered Sensor Fusion with seven environmental and inertial sensors from Bosch, Infineon, and Sensirion. The shield is designed to be used in conjunction with an Arduino-compatible board to process and analyze the data, and it can be useful for building automation, professional kitchens, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning), and Smart Agriculture.
-
Linux Links ☛ SunFounder Pironman 5 NVMe Mini PC Case Review
The SunFounder Pironman 5 case transforms the Raspberry Pi 5 into a beautiful desktop mini PC with optional NMVe storage.
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2025-05-12 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (19/2025): Waking it up to wake you up
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Ready, set, Scratch: A beginner’s guide to creative coding
Scratch is a free, beginner-friendly coding platform that allows learners to create games and interactive stories using simple visual blocks.
-
Hackaday ☛ LACED: Peeling Back PCB Layers With Chemical Etching And A Laser
Once a printed circuit board (PCB) has been assembled it’s rather hard to look inside of it, which can be problematic when you have e.g. a multilayer PCB of an (old) system that you really would like to dissect to take a look at the copper layers and other details that may be hidden inside, such as Easter eggs on inner layers. [Lorentio Brodeso]’s ‘LACED’ project offers one such method, using both chemical etching and a 5 Watt diode engraving laser to remove the soldermask, copper and FR4 fiberglass layers.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M0SS-101 Synth with BL616 RISC-V Delivers Classic Controls in a Compact DIY Kit
The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ T-LoRa Pager Combines ESP32-S3, LoRa, NFC, and GNSS in Handheld IoT Device
The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.
-
CNX Software ☛ ZimaBoard 2 micro server review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and ZimaOS interface
We’ve just received a review sample of the ZimaBoard 2 micro server and mini PC powered by an defective chip maker Intel Processor N150 “Twin Lake” CPU. The system features two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, two SATA III ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and a miniDP video port supporting 4K resolution. IceWhale Technology provided us with the ZimaBoard 2 model 832 prototype with 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash preloaded with the ZimaOS operating system for review. In this article, we will unbox the device and its accessories, perform a teardown, and boot the micro server with the pre-installed ZimaOS and check the web dashboard. In the second part of the review, we will test ZimaOS in more detail, run some benchmarks since it’s our first Twin Lake mini PC, install an Ubuntu virtual machine, test the SATA ports and PCIe 3.0 x4 slot, and more.