news
Ubuntu 25.10 Plans and Rooming with Mark Shuttleworth
-
Neowin ☛ Canonical sets out what it plans to include in Ubuntu 25.10
Canonical has given an overview of the improvements it wants to include in Ubuntu 25.10 later this year, including GNOME 49.
-
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka comes with GNOME 49
Canonical has officially started developing Ubuntu 25.10, which is codenamed “Questing Quokka”. The next version of the popular operating system will introduce GNOME 49, which will have a revamped interface, improved accessibility, and integration with Microsoft Entra ID.
The new Ubuntu version, which follows the recent Ubuntu 25.04 ‘Plucky Puffin’, brings a number of interesting developments. Although this will not be an LTS version, it is the last release before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, making it an important milestone in the development cycle.
-
Oliver Grawert: Rooming with Mark
Yesterday, exactly twenty years ago my mobile rang while I was walking the dog.
I had just returned from Sydney about a week ago (still battling with the last remains of my Jet-lag (I had never left Europe before!)) where I had attended the UbuntuDownUnder summit and had a 30min interview on the last day (that was literally rather like having a coffee with friends after lunch) with Mark Shuttleworth and Matt Zimmerman (back then Canonicals CTO) on a nice hotel terrace directly under a tree with a colony of flying foxes sleeping above our heads.
There was Jane Silber (CEO) on the phone, telling me: “I’m so happy to tell you you are hired! In your new role we want you to create an educational flavor of Ubuntu, there will be a debian-edu/skolelinux gathering in Bergen in Norway from the 10th to 12th of June, are you okay flying there with Mark?”