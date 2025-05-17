Ubuntu 25.10 Plans and Rooming with Mark Shuttleworth

Canonical has officially started developing Ubuntu 25.10, which is codenamed “Questing Quokka”. The next version of the popular operating system will introduce GNOME 49, which will have a revamped interface, improved accessibility, and integration with Microsoft Entra ID.

The new Ubuntu version, which follows the recent Ubuntu 25.04 ‘Plucky Puffin’, brings a number of interesting developments. Although this will not be an LTS version, it is the last release before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, making it an important milestone in the development cycle.