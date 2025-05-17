news
Games: Sausage, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNOME Crosswords
-
It's FOSS ☛ Play With Words in GNU/Linux Terminal With This Bookmark Inspired Game
Remember the classic Bookworm game? You can have similar fun in the terminal with Sausage.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Preserve and Blacksmith Master - 2025-05-14 Edition
Between 2025-05-07 and 2025-05-14 there were 38 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 511 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.4 % of total released titles. There’s a trend these days to apply the building mechanics and the business management things to every theme under the sun, and Blacksmith Master falls under that umbrella: it makes you deal with the whole chain involved in producting weapon and armor, up to selling your end product to villagers in the end. It seems to be very well done.
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Victor Ma: Introducing my GSoC 2025 project
I will be contributing to GNOME Crosswords, as part of the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025 program. My project adds construction aids to the Crosswords editor. These aids provide hints, warnings, and data that help the user create better crossword puzzles.
-