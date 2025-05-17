Games: Sausage, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNOME Crosswords

Between 2025-05-07 and 2025-05-14 there were 38 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 511 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.4 % of total released titles. There’s a trend these days to apply the building mechanics and the business management things to every theme under the sun, and Blacksmith Master falls under that umbrella: it makes you deal with the whole chain involved in producting weapon and armor, up to selling your end product to villagers in the end. It seems to be very well done.