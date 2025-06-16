Other Sites
I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.
Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.
This week, OrangePi introduced the R2S, a compact board for embedded networking and gateway applications, running OpenWRT by default. Key features include dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB Type-C power input.
The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.
Calendar is the default calendar application on Ubuntu. Its main purpose is to show date, day, month and year. It also has features like scheduling, making appointments, reminders, synchronizing with your online calendars and so on. Now let's start reading about Calendar below.
news
today's leftovers
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2025
GNU/Linux
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- PeaZip 10.5 File Archiver Released with Faster Performance and New Features
- PeaZip 10.5, an open-source file archiver
- From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online
- The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.
- GNOME Foundation Report and GSoC Report
- GNOME picks
- The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
- The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
- Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
- Rocky Linux 10 has been released today as a free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, adding various major changes both from upstream and in-house.
- Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
- Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
- Wine 10.10 and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
- gaming picks
-
- today's leftovers
- GNU/Linux and more
- Recent Videos and HowTos
- many videos from Invidious
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 15th, 2025
- The 244th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 15th, 2025.
- Android Leftovers
- On your Android phone, you can make an emergency button that sends your current location to your chosen contact
- Void Linux Releases XBPS Package Manager v0.60
- Void Linux’s package manager XBPS hits version 0.60
- Why I Love My New Linux Window Manager
- Bloat is the bane of modern computing
- High Tide (GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL Client for Linux) Hits Flathub
- High Tide, the GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL client for Linux, is now available on Flathub
- Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6: Powerful Linux laptop launches with RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9 275HX and space for up to 96 GB RAM
- The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 is a new and powerful laptop made of aluminum alloy that packs a punch in terms of APU and GPU
- I switched to NixOS after using Windows my whole life, and here’s how it went
- I’ve been using the Linux distro on and off in a dual-boot setup for about a year or two
- I Dug Up the Biggest Files on My Linux PC, Here's What I Found
- Fortunately for me, on Linux, there's a simple terminal command that let me easily drag up the heftiest files
- Windows 10 is ending – How to switch from Windows 10 to Zorin OS in 10 easy steps
- I believe that Linux can provide a fantastic alternative to the operating system experience
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- OrangePi Equips Gateway Board with RISC-V Processor, Four RJ45 Ports, and OpenWRT Support
- Software support includes OpenWRT and Ubuntu. OpenWRT comes pre-configured with WAN/LAN roles and can be accessed via SSH or LuCI
- EmmaDE6 RC 1 features maintenance and documentation updates
- The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 RC 1 64-bit on June 9
- deepin 25 Beta Release Note - Deepin Technology Community
- the deepin development team has focused primarily on refining system stability and resolving issues in the deepin 25 Beta release
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- applications and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Adaptive Keyboards, and More
- Hardware picks
- today's howtos
- SUnday's howtos
- The 5 Easiest Arch Linux Distros to Get Started With
- it's also true that vanilla Arch Linux is a very minimal distro and doesn't ship with graphical tools
- Android Leftovers
- A native PS3 emulator for Android is available on the Play Store
- Rspamd 3.12: Faster, Smarter, and More Secure Spam Filtering
- Rspamd 3.12 open-source spam filtering system lands with major security fixes
- ODF: An Analysis of the Adoption of the Open Document Format
- Over the course of its 20-year history, the ODF standard has been adopted, or at least recommended
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- NeptuneOS 8.2 Service Release & Neptune 9.0 “Maja” Beta now available
- Beta release of Neptune 9.0, codename “Maja”
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
- today's leftovers
- Retro/Modding and Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
- hardware picks
- OpenSUSE Updates: Quiz Set for Conferences and Latest in Tumbleweed
- Tumbleweed changes
- Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
- patches and breaches
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- mostly Red Hat
- GNU/Linux Applications: Mixture of Updates
- Applications mostly
- today's howtos
- many howtos
- Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
- Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.
- KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App
- The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.15 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
- Linux is slowly taking over my life as a PC gamer
- I've never been a Linux-first user
- Discover Linux Mint 22: How Cinnamon Became the Sleek, Speedy Desktop Champion of 2025
- Linux Mint has long held a cherished place in the hearts of Linux users seeking a balance between elegance
- Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
- A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
- 6 free software tools I love on my Raspberry Pi
- If you approach any Raspberry Pi fan and ask them about their favorite free apps for the SBC
- LibreOffice 25.8 Beta1 is available for testing
- LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Linux Candy: WSelector – wallpaper selector manager
- We only feature open source software in this series
- This Week in Plasma: Wayland PiP and accessibility!
- This week we finished polishing up Plasma 6.4 for release
- Long live Xorg, I mean Xlibre!
- After all, in the Linux space, ad hominem is often a more powerful way of deflecting resistance than debating technological merits of software
- Why I'm leaving Firefox for good - here's the browser I'm using now instead
- I've been coming back to Firefox-based browsers for years
- Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board
- The board runs Linux, though a dedicated Wiki page for this specific variant had not been published at the time of writing
- I found a Linux distro that combines the best parts of other operating systems (and it works)
- BlueStar Linux combines various design elements that work on other platforms into a visually pleasing distro
- Games: SteamOS, Stardeus, Paris Transylvania, and More
- latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
- Is 2025 finally the year of Linux? We asked shoppers at Micro Center
- Exciting
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- games and more
- Security Leftovers
- Security-related picks
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- technical articles
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi
- hardware picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles