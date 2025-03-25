news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Tor ☛ Stable release 0.4.8.16 - Tor Release Announcement - Tor Project Forum
We are releasing today 0.4.8.16, unfortunately a few days after 0.4.8.15, because of a typo in a patch that was put in in the previous release affecting directory authorities.
-
Simon Josefsson ☛ Reproducible Software Releases
I had the notion that these two goals were easy and shouldn’t be hard to accomplish. I still believe that, but have had to realize that improving tooling to support these goals takes time. It seems clear that these concepts are not universally agreed on and implemented generally.
I’m now happy to recap some of the work that led to releases of libtasn1 v4.20.0, inetutils v2.6, libidn2 v2.3.8, libidn v1.43. These releases all achieve these goals. I am working on a bunch of more projects to support these ideas too.
-
Applications
-
Open Source For U ☛ Top 10 Open Source Tools for AI/ML
This list of the best open source tools for artificial intelligence and machine learning is enhanced with examples and illustrations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) drive innovation across industries, and open source tools play a pivotal role in democratising access to cutting-edge technologies. These tools provide flexibility, community support, and rapid development capabilities.
-
Open Source For U ☛ Ten Open Source Tools for Daily Use in 2025
Explore ten open source tools that can be of immense everyday use. Open source tools have become essential for professionals and enthusiasts alike. They are cost-effective, customisable, and community-driven, making them ideal for everyday tasks.
-
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
runZero Inc ☛ Next.js vulnerability CVE-2025-29927: How to find affected assets
On March 22nd, 2025, Next.js disclosed an authentication bypass vulnerability in the middleware layer. Exploitation is trivial and can be achieved by sending an extra HTTP header. For specifics, please see the research paper.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Martin Hähne ☛ Creating A Navigation Menu For the Eleventy Base Blog
Just a quick note on the fact that this blog now has a custom main navigation that can grow past the five or so items that Eleventy's Base Blog allows.[1]
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Wire Transfer Descriptions Should Be Regulated
And yet there is a very simple solution to alleviate all this: regulate bank account transfer descriptions. The regulation shouldn’t be that difficult to come up with. Here’s a good first attempt that would work well enough for me: [...]
-