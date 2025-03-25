Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I had the notion that these two goals were easy and shouldn’t be hard to accomplish. I still believe that, but have had to realize that improving tooling to support these goals takes time. It seems clear that these concepts are not universally agreed on and implemented generally.

I’m now happy to recap some of the work that led to releases of libtasn1 v4.20.0, inetutils v2.6, libidn2 v2.3.8, libidn v1.43. These releases all achieve these goals. I am working on a bunch of more projects to support these ideas too.