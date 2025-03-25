BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:

Bo Yu (vimer)

Maytham Alsudany (maytham)

Rebecca Natalie Palmer (mpalmer)

The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two

NoisyCoil

Arif Ali

Julien Plissonneau Duquène

Maarten Van Geijn

Ben Collins

Congratulations!