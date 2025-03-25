news
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Sacred Heart SC ☛ FreeBSD 14 on the Desktop
On my 5-year-old ThinkPad X1 Carbon, I’m getting about 6-7 hours of battery life with FreeBSD. Not too bad!
Kernel Space
University of Toronto ☛ The pragmatics of doing fsync() after a re-open() of journals and logs
Actually being as restrictive as POSIX allows would likely be a problem for Unix kernels. The kernel wants to index the filesystem cache by inode, including unwritten data. This makes it natural for fsync() to flush all unwritten data associated with the file regardless of who wrote it, because then the kernel needs no extra data to be attached to dirty buffers. If you wanted to be able to flush only dirty data associated with a file object or file descriptor, you'd need to either add metadata associated with dirty buffers or index the filesystem cache differently (which is clearly less natural and probably less efficient).
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (January and February 2025)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
- Bo Yu (vimer)
- Maytham Alsudany (maytham)
- Rebecca Natalie Palmer (mpalmer)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two
- NoisyCoil
- Arif Ali
- Julien Plissonneau Duquène
- Maarten Van Geijn
- Ben Collins
Congratulations!
