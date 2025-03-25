AerynOS 2025.03 Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8

The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

Highlights of Linux 6.14 include Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

GIMP 3.0.2 is here to improve the Flatpak bundle by fixing a crash reported by users when selecting a brush and the view was set to Icon Grid, fix packaging issues for macOS and Windows users leading to missing features, as well as to fix some UI glitches and odd coloring problems due to various system themes.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

AerynOS 2025.03 Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 25, 2025,

updated Mar 26, 2025



While still considered alpha quality, AerynOS 2025.03 is powered by Linux kernel 6.13.8 (with Linux kernel 6.14 on the pipelines) and features the latest and greatest Mesa 25.0.2 open-source graphics stack. The updated toolchain consists of LLVM 19.1.7, Vulkan SDK 1.4.309.0, and many of the latest tools.

AerynOS 2025.03 Alpha Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8 AerynOS 2025.03 has officially been released, introducing a variety of exciting features for Linux users. The release includes the highly anticipated GNOME 48 desktop environment, which comes with significant improvements like HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, and a Wayland color management protocol. Other updates include a battery charge limiting feature and a Wellbeing option aimed at improving user experience. This release, while still in alpha, incorporates Linux kernel 6.13.8 and the updated Mesa 25.0.2 graphics stack, alongside tools like LLVM 19.1.7 and Vulkan SDK 1.4.309.0. Additionally, the Moss package manager now integrates os-info to generate more detailed OS metadata via a JSON file.

The Serial Slopper seems to have made a real article about it:

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates The folks behind Serpent OS have completed their rebrand, and the result is something you must check out. Now called “AerynOS,” this Linux distribution just dropped a new ISO (AerynOS 2025.03) and it might soon be time to forget all about Windows 11. Seriously. This isn’t some clunky science project or a quirky Linux offshoot that breaks every other week. AerynOS is shaping up to be a serious daily driver. True, it’s technically still alpha, but regular updates, modern software, and real progress make this one stand out. For instance, the new ISO brings a bunch of goodies like GNOME 48.0, Linux kernel 6.13.8, Firefox 136.0.2, Mesa 25.0.2, the Vulkan SDK 1.4.309.0, and LLVM 19.1.7. Basically, if you like to live on the edge, this release is calling your name.

