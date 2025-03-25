news
AerynOS 2025.03 Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8
That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.
While still considered alpha quality, AerynOS 2025.03 is powered by Linux kernel 6.13.8 (with Linux kernel 6.14 on the pipelines) and features the latest and greatest Mesa 25.0.2 open-source graphics stack. The updated toolchain consists of LLVM 19.1.7, Vulkan SDK 1.4.309.0, and many of the latest tools.
