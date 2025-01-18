today's howtos
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: A comprehensive guide to NIS2 Compliance: Part 2 – Understanding NIS2 requirements
In my previous blog, we ran through what NIS2 is and who it applies to. In this second part of the series, I’ll break down the main requirements you’ll find in NIS2 and help translate them into actionable and practical measures you can take to achieve NIS2 compliance. Join me in this post and start understanding what NIS2 is all about.
Linux Handbook ☛ pwd command in Linux
Start your GNU/Linux command journey with the simplest of them all; pwd.
Waterfox browser installation Steps for Linux Mint
The process of installing Waterfox, a popular Firefox-based browser, is the same as we do for Ubuntu. Nevertheless, if you don’t know how, then here in this tutorial, we have discussed installation steps for the Waterfox browser exclusively for Linux Mint users.
Barry Kauler ☛ Installing GNU/Linux on Asus Zenbook S 13
I posted recently about purchasing the Zenbook:
- Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA laptop — January 10, 2025
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Craft CMS on Rocky Linux 9
Craft CMS is an open-source content management system for creating websites. It is a secure and scalable CMS with an extensive plugin ecosystem and high-quality free and paid plugins. It has an intuitive, user-friendly control panel for content creation and administrative tasks. It is built on the Yii PHP framework. The Twig template engine powers its templating system. It can work with both MySQL and PostgreSQL databases for storage and uses the Redis database for caching and session storage.
Running backdoored Windows (Windows 11 Home), I used its partition manager to shrink the C: drive partition from circa-850GB to 128GB. Also turned off "fast startup" and disabled BitLocker partition encryption. All of these operations were done within Windows, by reference to some YouTube videos.