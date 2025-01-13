9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 12th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2025



This has been a great week with lots of cool news and releases, starting with the Firefox 134 web browser and continuing with the 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 model. Fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment received many goodies too, including a beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.3 series.

This week also brought news about the upcoming Budgie 11 and Rust-based COSMIC desktop environments, a new version of the Debian 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, some great software releases including Calibre 7.24, Scribus 1.6.3, and Sigil 2.4, as well as a new release of the Tails amnesic incognito live system.

On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu and how to switch the primary GPU to NVIDIA on Wayland. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for January 12th, 2025.

