Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, mintCast, and The Linux Link Tech Show
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 105: Retro Keyboards to Smart Home Wins
In GNU/Linux Out Loud episode 105, the hosts look ahead to 2025 with big GNU/Linux hopes and smart tech ideas! Nate shows off his retro-inspired keyboard. Bill has an update on Home Assistant voice control, and the team debates universal packages like AppImages and Flatpaks.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 598
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 293: COSMIC Alpha 5, KDE Plasma 6.3 beta, SteamOS beyond Steam Deck & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a lot to talk about. We’re gonna talk about some alphas and some betas and also some big news from Valve.
So we have KDE Plasma 6.3 beta that is coming out with System76 releasing the Alpha 5 of the COSMIC Desktop Environment and Valve announced that SteamOS is going to expand beyond the Steam Deck. All of this and so much more on this week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 452 – Prognostication Pandemonium!
First up in the news: Not a lot of GNU/Linux news….but a lot of Mint News with 22.1 BETA Released
Then in our Wanderings: Joe prepares the innards, Bill enjoys some butter with his jelly, Eric does nothing, Moss takes a break and All roads lead to Ubuntu for Majid
In our Innards section: A look back at last years predictions, and making some predictions for 2025
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1081
