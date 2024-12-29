This talk is designed to give an overview of Tor's 'new and not-so-new' network health initiatives in response to some of the pressing questions that emerged from the recent reporting about Tor in Germany. After a brief introduction to "Tor," we will primarily focus on issues relating to the Tor network and its community, underscoring the critical importance of distributed trust, transparency, and engagement in maintaining a robust and healthy ecosystem.

We will provide a short overview of the fundamental components of the Tor network, detailing the different types of relays that constitute its infrastructure and the role these can have through their lifetime. We will emphasize that the network operates independently of the Tor Project, sustained by a decentralized, global community of contributors. By analyzing network metrics—such as relay distribution across countries and Autonomous Systems (AS)—we will highlight the current state of the network and identify opportunities for increasing geographic and technical diversity.

This is followed by an introduction to the concept of network health. We will define the term, assess the current condition of the Tor network, and showcase the different modes of participation. We will primarily consider this through the lens of an 'alleged' over-reliance on relay concentration in specific regions, such as Europe and the United States. These insights will inform a discussion on how a more geographically distributed network could improve resilience, enhance security, and increase overall functionality.