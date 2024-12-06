openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 06, 2024



openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is here two months after openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 and promises to continue the alignment with the upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro releases in an attempt to ensure robust container and virtual machine hosting capabilities for all users.

Highlights of this release include a new opensuse-migration-tool package that simplifies upgrades between openSUSE Leap Micro releases for smoother transitions, soft-reboot support, and two-factor authentication (TOTP) support for PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules) logins.

