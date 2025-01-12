Breaches, Blame-shifting, and Windows TCO
Silicon Angle ☛ Report: Chinese hackers breached US government office that reviews foreign investments
Chinese state-backed hackers have breached a U.S. government office that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, CNN reported today. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS, is headed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA report touts cyber hygiene enrollment surge for critical infrastructure orgs
The cyber agency said that surge has fueled “a moderate impact” in CI sectors meeting its cybersecurity performance goals.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese hackers target US Treasury computers used for sanctions — Committee on Foreign Investment specifically targeted
Chinese hackers gained access to an unclassified CFIUS system.
CBC ☛ Cyberattacks can take entire school networks out. It's time to pay more attention to them, experts say [Ed: PowerSchool is a Microsoft proxy of sorts]
Students in one Ontario board returned from winter break this past Monday to classrooms with no [Internet] and disrupted communications thanks to a cyber incident. Days later, multiple school divisions across Canada — including the country's largest — informed families about a significant data breach connected to PowerSchool, a widely used outside provider that manages functions like students' personal information and communication with parents.
Maine Morning Star ☛ School software provider is the latest target of major [compromise] of personal data
The names, phone numbers and emails of parents and guardians were also potentially compromised, the company said. Hackers were able to use a stolen credential, or login, to access the internal customer support portal, the company said. PowerSchool currently has 16,000 customers, and is used by more than 50 million students across North America, the company confirmed.
Michigan Advance ☛ School software provider is the latest target of major [compromise] of personal data
The breach happened at the end of December, and new information confirmed by TechCrunch Thursday morning says that hackers were able to access student addresses, Social Security numbers, grades and medical information on the platform, which schools use for student records, grades, attendance and enrollment.
