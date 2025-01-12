Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA and Project DIGITS PC

This motherboard features the Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra 7 155U and Core Ultra 5 125U processors, formerly known as Meteor Lake-U, with a TDP of 15W. These processors incorporate Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling efficient multimedia processing alongside general computing tasks.
Olimex has announced that the highly anticipated PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL open-source hardware boards are now available for pre-order, with shipments starting on January 17, 2025. These boards expand on the Raspberry Pi PICO2, offering increased GPIO availability and improved memory configurations for enhanced development flexibility.
As 2025 begins, Pine64 has provided a community update for January. This month’s updates include progress on the PineVox, ongoing developments for the PineNote, and the release of InfiniTime 1.15.
Virtium, in collaboration with Embedded Artists, has introduced the DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit, integrating the DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster with the NXP iMX8M Mini processor and a carrier board. The kit is designed for evaluating and deploying Edge AI technologies across various applications.
The I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a prototyping kit built on Intel’s Amston Lake architecture, designed to accelerate embedded system development. Key features include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking support and CAN interfaces for industrial applications.
Palit Microsystems has introduced Pandora, a compact AI computer designed for high-performance edge AI applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Super module, Pandora is available in 8GB and 16GB configurations, providing 117 TOPS and 157 TOPS, respectively, for demanding computational tasks.
The GAR-A750E features 28 Xe-Cores, a graphics turbo frequency of 2400MHz, and 448 Intel XMX Engines. It includes Intel Deep Link Technology, enabling features such as Hyper Compute, Hyper Encode, and Stream Assist to enhance processing efficiency and workflow optimization. With a memory size of 16GB GDDR6 and a bandwidth of 512 GB/s over a 256-bit interface, the card is designed for high-performance computing tasks. It also supports a graphics high frequency of 2050MHz, further boosting computational capabilities.
Sigil 2.4 introduces new features like a GetInfo dialog, along with a right-click menu option, for XHTML files that provide a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports, including a word count, as well as support for multiple semantics per XHTML file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec.This release also improves Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to identify errors with missing attribute quotes better and changes the Replacement Chooser dialog to use checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, without deletes.On top of that, Sigil 2.4 adds support for building the application from sources with and using virtual Python environments on Linux and Windows systems, makes debugging with VS IDE easier, updates the documentation for building from sources on Linux systems, streamlines the Sigil logos and installer for Windows systems, and updates to Qt 6.7.3.Several bugs were addressed in this release to improve the readability of Load Warnings, improve whitespace handling in the TagLister codebase, improve QTimeZone usage to prevent build warnings where possible, and improve building with recent Qt versions that no longer accept the QT_IMPLICIT_QCHAR_CONSTRUCTION macro.Last but not least, Sigil 2.4 removes XHTML meta charset information after converting to UTF-8 on initial load to prevent encoding errors and forces the KeyboardShortcuts assign from Preferences while removing buttons into the tab focus chain.Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in this version, from where you can download the Sigil 2.4 binaries for macOS and Windows systems, as well as the source tarball if you fancy compiling on your GNU/Linux distribution.Most Linux users can install Sigil from their distro’s stable software repositories or as a Flatpak app from Flathub.
Coming a little over two months after Debian 12.8 and powered the Linux 6.1 LTS series, Debian 12.9 is the eighth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, eighth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption so it doesn’t count.
The HiFive Premier P550 is a RISC-V single-board computer powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC with a SiFive Quad-Core P550 64-bit RISC-V processor running at 1.4 GHz and an integrated Imagination AXM-8-256 GPU supporting hardware accelerated video encoding up to 8K@25fps, hardware accelerated video decoding up to 8K@50fps, and hardware accelerated AI NPU with ~20 TOPS.
Calibre 7.24 introduces several new features like the ability to create rules to transform e-book series names, which you can experiment with in the Bulk metadata editor and Preferences > Metadata download.
COSMIC Alpha 5 introduces an early version of COSMIC Media Player, which is now the default media player in Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. System76 says that COSMIC Media Player uses Vulkan for video rendering and Video Acceleration API (VA–API) for video decoding.