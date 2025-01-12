Top Linux Distros for Ethical Hacking

Tux Machines

Sigil 2.4 Open-Source EPUB Ebook Editor Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Sigil 2.4 introduces new features like a GetInfo dialog, along with a right-click menu option, for XHTML files that provide a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports, including a word count, as well as support for multiple semantics per XHTML file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec.This release also improves Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to identify errors with missing attribute quotes better and changes the Replacement Chooser dialog to use checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, without deletes.On top of that, Sigil 2.4 adds support for building the application from sources with and using virtual Python environments on Linux and Windows systems, makes debugging with VS IDE easier, updates the documentation for building from sources on Linux systems, streamlines the Sigil logos and installer for Windows systems, and updates to Qt 6.7.3.Several bugs were addressed in this release to improve the readability of Load Warnings, improve whitespace handling in the TagLister codebase, improve QTimeZone usage to prevent build warnings where possible, and improve building with recent Qt versions that no longer accept the QT_IMPLICIT_QCHAR_CONSTRUCTION macro.Last but not least, Sigil 2.4 removes XHTML meta charset information after converting to UTF-8 on initial load to prevent encoding errors and forces the KeyboardShortcuts assign from Preferences while removing buttons into the tab focus chain.Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in this version, from where you can download the Sigil 2.4 binaries for macOS and Windows systems, as well as the source tarball if you fancy compiling on your GNU/Linux distribution.Most Linux users can install Sigil from their distro’s stable software repositories or as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Debian 12.9 “Bookworm” Arrives with 72 Bug Fixes and 38 Security Updates

Coming a little over two months after Debian 12.8 and powered the Linux 6.1 LTS series, Debian 12.9 is the eighth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, eighth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption so it doesn’t count.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Now Works on the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V Development Board

The HiFive Premier P550 is a RISC-V single-board computer powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC with a SiFive Quad-Core P550 64-bit RISC-V processor running at 1.4 GHz and an integrated Imagination AXM-8-256 GPU supporting hardware accelerated video encoding up to 8K@25fps, hardware accelerated video decoding up to 8K@50fps, and hardware accelerated AI NPU with ~20 TOPS.

Calibre 7.24 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Calibre 7.24 introduces several new features like the ability to create rules to transform e-book series names, which you can experiment with in the Bulk metadata editor and Preferences > Metadata download.

Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player

COSMIC Alpha 5 introduces an early version of COSMIC Media Player, which is now the default media player in Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. System76 says that COSMIC Media Player uses Vulkan for video rendering and Video Acceleration API (VA–API) for video decoding.

LinuxGizmos.com

Upcoming JF35 MTU1 Low Profile 3.5″ Motherboard with Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra Processors and Dual 2.5GbE LAN

This motherboard features the Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra 7 155U and Core Ultra 5 125U processors, formerly known as Meteor Lake-U, with a TDP of 15W. These processors incorporate Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling efficient multimedia processing alongside general computing tasks.

Cost-Efficient PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL OSHW Boards Now Available for Pre-Order

Olimex has announced that the highly anticipated PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL open-source hardware boards are now available for pre-order, with shipments starting on January 17, 2025. These boards expand on the Raspberry Pi PICO2, offering increased GPIO availability and improved memory configurations for enhanced development flexibility.

Pine64 Starts 2025 with January Community Updates on PineVox and More

As 2025 begins, Pine64 has provided a community update for January. This month’s updates include progress on the PineVox, ongoing developments for the PineNote, and the release of InfiniTime 1.15.

DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit Delivers 25 TOPS for Edge AI Performance

Virtium, in collaboration with Embedded Artists, has introduced the DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit, integrating the DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster with the NXP iMX8M Mini processor and a carrier board. The kit is designed for evaluating and deploying Edge AI technologies across various applications.

(Updated) Upcoming I-Pi SMARC Embedded Prototype Kit Adopts Intel Amston Lake CPU

The I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a prototyping kit built on Intel’s Amston Lake architecture, designed to accelerate embedded system development. Key features include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking support and CAN interfaces for industrial applications.

Pandora Compact AI Computer Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Super

Palit Microsystems has introduced Pandora, a compact AI computer designed for high-performance edge AI applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Super module, Pandora is available in 8GB and 16GB configurations, providing 117 TOPS and 157 TOPS, respectively, for demanding computational tasks.

AAEON Unveils $556 GAR-A750E Graphics Card with Intel Arc GPU Architecture.

The GAR-A750E features 28 Xe-Cores, a graphics turbo frequency of 2400MHz, and 448 Intel XMX Engines. It includes Intel Deep Link Technology, enabling features such as Hyper Compute, Hyper Encode, and Stream Assist to enhance processing efficiency and workflow optimization. With a memory size of 16GB GDDR6 and a bandwidth of 512 GB/s over a 256-bit interface, the card is designed for high-performance computing tasks. It also supports a graphics high frequency of 2050MHz, further boosting computational capabilities.

The Global Impact of a US TikTok Ban

A potential TikTok ban is on the horizon as the United States Supreme Court considers an important decision this week. This case has implications that extend beyond the US and a single app. It affects the security and livelihoods of millions and raises concerns about the future of a free and open Internet. This action could establish a troubling precedent, undermining the principles of a globally connected Internet—one that is open, secure, and trustworthy.

Top Linux Distros for Ethical Hacking

Hacking

Linux, a renowned open-source operating system celebrated for its flexibility and customization, has become a cornerstone for developers and tech enthusiasts alike. This adaptability extends to the realm of cybersecurity, making it a favored platform for ethical hackers and penetration testers. Recognizing this, numerous Linux distributions have been specifically crafted to facilitate the exploration and utilization of ethical hacking tools. In this article, we will delve into the top Linux distributions tailored for this purpose.

The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Top Linux Distros for Ethical Hacking
Discover the best Linux distributions for ethical hacking and penetration testing. Explore powerful tools and features for security assessments.
Linux Foundation On Chromium browser
How will this work
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Development related links
Paolo Mantegazza is gone
A month ago, Prof. Paolo Mantegazza, the founder of the RTAI project passed away
Security links
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.
 
mostly GNU/Linux and BSD
Linux Devices/Embedded Gear With GPUs Rebranded as "Hey Hi" (AI)
Linux Gizmos' latest
Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA and Project DIGITS PC
progress?
Latest From FSF and Various Attacks on Software Freedom
Some Freedom bits
only a few for Sunday
Android and Linux-based Smart TFT displays simplify embedded development
Intelligent display modules designed and developed for ease of use and innovation.
Some of the latest articles
Sigil 2.4 Open-Source EPUB Ebook Editor Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
Sigil, the free, open-source, and cross-platform e-book editor software built with Qt 6 and QtWebEngine and designed to edit books in the EPUB format, supporting both EPUB 2 and EPUB 3, has been updated today to version 2.4.
Development tools
Audiocasts/Shows: Sudo Show, BSD Now, Hackaday Podcast
3 new episodes
Games: RetroArch 1.20.0, SteamOS, and "New Steam For Linux Gaming"
Gaming news
Devices/Embedded: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and Linux-Focused Hardware
Open Hardware too
many howtos for today
patches and breaches
Debian 12.9 “Bookworm” Arrives with 72 Bug Fixes and 38 Security Updates
Today, the Debian Project announced the release and general availability of Debian 12.9 as the eighth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Canonical/Ubuntu Explaining Development of Canonical.com and Ubuntu.com
Canonical/Ubuntu technical overview
Games: SteamOS, Proton, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux on Friday
When we expect your Galaxy phone to get One UI 7 (Android 15)
Fastfetch 2.34 Brings Long-Awaited Pretty Name Support for Linux Distros
Fastfetch 2.34 system information tool now prints distro pretty names
Anchoring the FSF in its values
We, the founders of the FSF, started the Free Software Foundation (FSF) in 1985
This is free and open source software
AnduinOS – Debian-based Linux operating system
AnduinOS is a custom Debian-based Linux distribution that aims to facilitate developers
Venom Linux 20250108 launches with the 6.12.8 kernel, Wayland 1.23.1, and more
Targeting experienced users and drawing inspiration from CRUX, Venom Linux has returned with its desktop based on the Openbox window manager alongside a text-mode installer. Version 20250108 sports the 6.12.8 Linux kernel, MESA 24.3.3, Wayland 1.23.1, and more. The list of options now also includes the s6 init system.
Some of the latest articles
remaining links for today
Instructionals/Technical picks
Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes
Tails 6.11 amnesic incognito live system distribution is now available for download with support for detecting partitioning errors and fixes for critical vulnerabilities.
Linux 6.6.71
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.71 kernel
Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player
System76’s highly anticipated COSMIC desktop environment written in Rust, continues to develop with the 5th alpha release, which is accompanied by new ISO images of the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distro.
Auto-cpufreq 2.5 Introduces Fedora 41 Support and Bug Fixes
Auto-cpufreq 2.5 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux introduces EPB support
Calibre 7.24 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
The weekly Calibre updates continue and developer Kovid Goyal announced today the release and general availability of Calibre 7.24 as the latest stable version of this powerful, cross-platform, free, and open-source suite of e-book software.
Scribus 1.6.3 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Various Bug Fixes
The development team behind Scribus, an open-source and cross-platform desktop publishing app, released today version 1.6.3 as a minor update to the Scribus 1.6 stable series with various bug and crash fixes.
redhat.com posts
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Now Works on the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V Development Board
Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced today that they’ve partnered with SiFive and ESWIN Computing to enable Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V development board.
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Google Starts Tracking All Your Devices In 6 Weeks—Forget Chrome And Android
Web Apps Make Switching to Linux Much Easier
If that's you considering Linux, then web apps are something you should look into
mostly GNU/Linux
Security focus
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.4 and Easy Scarthgap-series version 6.5.4
new release
mostly Red Hat
Development and education
FOSS and DBs
Browsers: Tor Browser 14.0.4, Tor Year in Review, and Midori Browser 11.5
Web and Net news
This is free and open source software
TUXEDO OS is a Linux distribution that’s based on Ubuntu / Kubuntu
Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Model Is Now Available at $120 USD
Raspberry Pi announced today the highly-anticipated 16GB model of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers for those who want their Raspberry Pi with 16GB RAM for a faster and smoother computing experience.
Raspberry Pi 5 still dominant in news
Instructionals/Technical posts
KDE Frameworks 6.10 Adds Support for Converting Between “Rack Units” in KRunner
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.10 today as a new monthly update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, which provide commonly needed functionality for KDE applications and the KDE Plasma desktop.
KDE Gear 24.12.1 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Kate, NeoChat, and Other KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 24.12 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
Games: Space Invaders, OrangePi Neo, and More
11 stories, mostly from GamingOnLinux
KDE Plasma 6.3 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, a major update promising numerous new features and improvements.
KDE: Snaps 24.12.1 Release, Kubuntu Plasma 5.27.12 Call for testers
I have released more core24 snaps to –edge for your testing pleasure
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed - Okay, but glory all be from the past
To the best of my memory, and I'm purposefully not checking me own article history, I've never reviewed openSUSE Tumbleweed
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.9, Linux 6.6.70, Linux 6.1.124, Linux 5.15.176, Linux 5.10.233, and Linux 5.4.289
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
10 Linux apps I always install first - and you should too
If you're just now jumping onto the Linux train
I rescued my dying 2017 MacBook Pro with Ubuntu and it works like a charm (mostly)
If you have an older MacOS device lying around, why not install Linux to give it a new life
Some of the latest articles