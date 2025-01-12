Top Linux Distros for Ethical Hacking
Linux, a renowned open-source operating system celebrated for its flexibility and customization, has become a cornerstone for developers and tech enthusiasts alike. This adaptability extends to the realm of cybersecurity, making it a favored platform for ethical hackers and penetration testers. Recognizing this, numerous Linux distributions have been specifically crafted to facilitate the exploration and utilization of ethical hacking tools. In this article, we will delve into the top Linux distributions tailored for this purpose.