Review: DAT Linux 2.0

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2025



I'd like to wrap up my observations on DAT Linux by talking about aspects of the distribution I enjoy. For me, the main thing which stood about about this Ubuntu re-spin was that the project's website was clear about what the project is, what it does, and who it is for. Too many projects, in my opinion, try to cover up their lack of technical merits by using flowery language. A lot of Ubuntu- and Arch-based projects use marketing terms like "modern", "innovative", and "collaborative" which mean absolutely nothing in the context of what the operating system can do or why someone might want to use it. DAT is more to the point, clearly stating its base (Ubuntu), its custom tools (like the DAT Linux Control Panel), and that its focus is on providing easy access to data science applications.

This clear and concise approach - explaining exactly what the distribution does and who it is for, without wasting time with empty marketing phrases is refreshing. I also like that DAT Linux doesn't over-promise. It does exactly what it says on the website, no more and no less. There is no "working toward" or "coming soon" hype. DAT Linux provides easy access to data science applications while using Ubuntu as a base and the specific applications (with a description of each) is clearly displayed on the website.

As I mentioned above, the DAT utilities for fetching and updating data science applications work. I lack the depth in data science to determine how well the provided tools function, but I did confirm a random handful did install, run, and could perform tasks like opening databases or spreadsheets.

I also like that DAT uses a lightweight desktop which stays out of the way. LXQt is quite pleasant to use, being super fast, pleasantly light (compared with Plasma or GNOME), and I enjoyed the default dark theme.

Where I think DAT shows a weak spot is with the many software and repository management tools. There are at least nine on the system, three custom tools for installing DAT's supported applications, plus at least five launchers imported from Ubuntu, plus Discover. This doesn't even take into account the command line utilities such as APT and Flatpak. This is likely to confuse inexperienced users as it's virtually impossible to tell which tool should be used for what without some trial and error.

This is probably my only complaint about DAT Linux: the torrent of software management tools and duplication between them. The rest of the experience - the documentation, the system installer, the LXQt desktop, and the included desktop applications all provided excellent experiences. It's really nice for me to find a project which says what it does, does what it says, and has a clear focus without any major issues.