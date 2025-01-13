Review: DAT Linux 2.0

Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 12th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

How to Switch Primary GPU to NVIDIA on Wayland for KDE Plasma and GNOME

I’ve tested this tutorial on the GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments using Wayland since they’re the most popular amongst Linux users, but it should work on other desktops if they use either Plasma’s KWin or GNOME’s Mutter window and composite managers.

Sigil 2.4 Open-Source EPUB Ebook Editor Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Sigil 2.4 introduces new features like a GetInfo dialog, along with a right-click menu option, for XHTML files that provide a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports, including a word count, as well as support for multiple semantics per XHTML file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec.This release also improves Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to identify errors with missing attribute quotes better and changes the Replacement Chooser dialog to use checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, without deletes.On top of that, Sigil 2.4 adds support for building the application from sources with and using virtual Python environments on Linux and Windows systems, makes debugging with VS IDE easier, updates the documentation for building from sources on Linux systems, streamlines the Sigil logos and installer for Windows systems, and updates to Qt 6.7.3.Several bugs were addressed in this release to improve the readability of Load Warnings, improve whitespace handling in the TagLister codebase, improve QTimeZone usage to prevent build warnings where possible, and improve building with recent Qt versions that no longer accept the QT_IMPLICIT_QCHAR_CONSTRUCTION macro.Last but not least, Sigil 2.4 removes XHTML meta charset information after converting to UTF-8 on initial load to prevent encoding errors and forces the KeyboardShortcuts assign from Preferences while removing buttons into the tab focus chain.Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in this version, from where you can download the Sigil 2.4 binaries for macOS and Windows systems, as well as the source tarball if you fancy compiling on your GNU/Linux distribution.Most Linux users can install Sigil from their distro’s stable software repositories or as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Debian 12.9 “Bookworm” Arrives with 72 Bug Fixes and 38 Security Updates

Coming a little over two months after Debian 12.8 and powered the Linux 6.1 LTS series, Debian 12.9 is the eighth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, eighth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption so it doesn’t count.

Cubie A5E with 4K Video Support and M.2 NVMe SSD Now Available for Preorder

Radxa recently launched the Cubie A5E, a compact single-board computer measuring just 56 mm x 69 mm. Designed for both consumer and industrial use, it combines 4K video support, AI vision capabilities, and efficient processing in a portable form factor.

Voice Preview Edition: Open-Source Design with Local Processing Capabilities

The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.

Upcoming JF35 MTU1 Low Profile 3.5″ Motherboard with Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra Processors and Dual 2.5GbE LAN

This motherboard features the Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra 7 155U and Core Ultra 5 125U processors, formerly known as Meteor Lake-U, with a TDP of 15W. These processors incorporate Intel Iris Xe Graphics, enabling efficient multimedia processing alongside general computing tasks.

Cost-Efficient PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL OSHW Boards Now Available for Pre-Order

Olimex has announced that the highly anticipated PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL open-source hardware boards are now available for pre-order, with shipments starting on January 17, 2025. These boards expand on the Raspberry Pi PICO2, offering increased GPIO availability and improved memory configurations for enhanced development flexibility.

Pine64 Starts 2025 with January Community Updates on PineVox and More

As 2025 begins, Pine64 has provided a community update for January. This month’s updates include progress on the PineVox, ongoing developments for the PineNote, and the release of InfiniTime 1.15.

Review: DAT Linux 2.0

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2025

Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

I'd like to wrap up my observations on DAT Linux by talking about aspects of the distribution I enjoy. For me, the main thing which stood about about this Ubuntu re-spin was that the project's website was clear about what the project is, what it does, and who it is for. Too many projects, in my opinion, try to cover up their lack of technical merits by using flowery language. A lot of Ubuntu- and Arch-based projects use marketing terms like "modern", "innovative", and "collaborative" which mean absolutely nothing in the context of what the operating system can do or why someone might want to use it. DAT is more to the point, clearly stating its base (Ubuntu), its custom tools (like the DAT Linux Control Panel), and that its focus is on providing easy access to data science applications.

This clear and concise approach - explaining exactly what the distribution does and who it is for, without wasting time with empty marketing phrases is refreshing. I also like that DAT Linux doesn't over-promise. It does exactly what it says on the website, no more and no less. There is no "working toward" or "coming soon" hype. DAT Linux provides easy access to data science applications while using Ubuntu as a base and the specific applications (with a description of each) is clearly displayed on the website.

As I mentioned above, the DAT utilities for fetching and updating data science applications work. I lack the depth in data science to determine how well the provided tools function, but I did confirm a random handful did install, run, and could perform tasks like opening databases or spreadsheets.

I also like that DAT uses a lightweight desktop which stays out of the way. LXQt is quite pleasant to use, being super fast, pleasantly light (compared with Plasma or GNOME), and I enjoyed the default dark theme.

Where I think DAT shows a weak spot is with the many software and repository management tools. There are at least nine on the system, three custom tools for installing DAT's supported applications, plus at least five launchers imported from Ubuntu, plus Discover. This doesn't even take into account the command line utilities such as APT and Flatpak. This is likely to confuse inexperienced users as it's virtually impossible to tell which tool should be used for what without some trial and error.

This is probably my only complaint about DAT Linux: the torrent of software management tools and duplication between them. The rest of the experience - the documentation, the system installer, the LXQt desktop, and the included desktop applications all provided excellent experiences. It's really nice for me to find a project which says what it does, does what it says, and has a clear focus without any major issues.

