today's leftovers
Qt ☛ New Qt Extension for Visual Studio Code 1.0 published! [Ed: Qt not recognising that Microsoft's proprietary spyware is its enemy and threat?]
Stratus Releases Linux-based Virtualization for ftServer Platforms
Stratus Technologies, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), has announced expanded Linux capabilities for its 12th generation ftServer platform. The update includes kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), addressing market needs for flexibility in virtualization while maintaining fault-tolerant computing. This addition allows organizations to consolidate workloads onto a single platform, reducing costs and simplifying management.
Open Hardware/Modding
BoingBoing ☛ New Retroid Pocket gaming handhelds officially support Linux
Retroid's Pocket Mini and Pocket 5 gaming handhelds come with official support for Linux, including Armbian and the all-in-one retrogaming distro Batocera. I love the little 4:3 AMOLED display on the Mini–what's the largest OLED in that aspect ratio you can buy? There are bare-bones 8-inchers on Ali Express for reasonable prices but everything larger is either LCD or not 4:3.
BSD
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” Auction for BSD Conference AV Team
A team of volunteers led by the stalwart Patrick McEvoy records the talks for EuroBSDCon, BSDCan, and AsiaBSDCon and makes them available. They rent equipment from local suppliers every year.
Debian Family
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Python 3 patches, OpenSSH GSS-API split, rebootstrap, salsa CI, etc. (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
Debian Contributions: 2024-08
Contributing to Debian is part of Freexian’s mission. This article covers the latest achievements of Freexian and their collaborators. All of this is made possible by organizations subscribing to our Long Term Support contracts and consulting services.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 856
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 856 for the week of September 1 – 7, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Events
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin topics at GNU/Linux Plumbers conference in Vienna, Sep 18-20
Next week is going to be a busy week in Vienna, with the Open Source Summit Europe followed by the Linux Plumbers conference.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, September 13, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, September 13 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
