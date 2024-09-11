Security Leftovers
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ New Chrome Zero-Day
According to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft researchers, North Korean hackers have been using a Chrome zero-day exploit to steal cryptocurrency.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #14 – CoSAI, OpenSSF and the Interesting Intersection of Secure Hey Hi (AI) and Open Source
-
Ubuntu Fixes a High-Severity PostgreSQL Vulnerability
PostgreSQL is an open-source, widely used object relational SQL database. However, like any other software, it is not immune to vulnerabilities. A new high-severity vulnerability has been discovered in PostgreSQL versions before PostgreSQL 16.4, 15.8, 14.13, 13.16, and 12.20.
Canonical has released security updates to address this vulnerability in different releases, including Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04, LTS, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Users are strongly recommended to update to the latest patched version of PostgreSQL.
-
Sedexp Malware: The Stealthy Linux Threat Evading Detection [Ed: It is not what they say]
A new, sophisticated Linux malware named “sedexp” has been discovered, quietly evading detection since 2022. Its unique persistence technique, leveraging udev rules, has allowed it to operate under the radar, making it a particularly dangerous threat. This article explores how this malware operates, its unique evasion strategies, and the implications for Linux security.
-
Security Affairs ☛ U.S. CISA adds SonicWall SonicOS, ImageMagick and Linux Kernel bugs to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog
CVE-2017-1000253 flaw was discovered by researchers with Qualys Research Labs and affects all Linux distributions that have not fixed their kernels after a commit released on April 14, 2015. Attackers can exploit the vulnerability to escalate privileges. The issue resides in the way the kernel loads ELF executables and is triggered by applications that have been built as Position Independent Executables (PIEs).
-
Windows TCO
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Palo Alto Networks details new ‘Repellent Scorpius’ group distributing Cicada3301 ransomware
A new report out today from Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Unit 42 details a new ransomware-as-a-service group with a multi-extortion operation that’s actively recruiting new affiliates. Called “Repellent Scorpius,” the RaaS group first emerged in May and distributed Cicada3301 ransomware.
-
Dark Reading ☛ 'Ancient' MSFT Word Bug Anchors Taiwanese Drone-Maker Attacks
An attack dubbed 'WordDrone' that uses an old flaw to install a backdoor could be related to previously reported cyber-incidents against Taiwan's military and satellite industrial supply chain.
-