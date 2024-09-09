Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 580
**OpenCC** , **anthy** , **appres** , **bdftopcf** , **beforelight** ,
**bitmap** , **cldr-emoji-annotation** , **compiz** , **dejavu-fonts-ttf** ,
**editres** from the **x** software set of Slackware Linux.
shasum -a256=fbb4bc48866636fe706aeafb8f7458fc38fc3729b7d7b5e45b96b6449d169266
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Lost & Found | LINUX Unplugged 579
Secret moments from the show you've never heard before. We kick off with some hardware hurdles, then dive into the news and share a few surprising stories.
This Week in Linux 276: Ubuntu making BIG changes, KDE needs donations, GNU/Linux Continues to Grow & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, Canonical announced a new major kernel change that is coming for Ubuntu. KDE is now asking for donations in the next version of KDE Plasma desktop. GNU/Linux continues to grow on the desktop with the market share and GNU/Linux From Scratch has a new release. If you're not familiar with that, well, it's a great project that will maybe make you want to rip your hair out. All of this and more on This Week in Linux.
