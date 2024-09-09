Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux

This week in Linux, Canonical announced a new major kernel change that is coming for Ubuntu. KDE is now asking for donations in the next version of KDE Plasma desktop. GNU/Linux continues to grow on the desktop with the market share and GNU/Linux From Scratch has a new release. If you're not familiar with that, well, it's a great project that will maybe make you want to rip your hair out. All of this and more on This Week in Linux.