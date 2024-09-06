Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

How To Adjust Low Battery Warning on Kubuntu 22.04

This tutorial will help you protect your data and GNU/Linux filesystem on a battery that is not in 100% health anymore by re-adjusting low battery power warning on Kubuntu. By doing this, your system will show a notification of low battery at your choice for example at 55% is warning and 50% is critical and do something like shutdown automatically if that happens. We wish you the best!

9to5Linux

QEMU 9.1 Improves ARM and RISC-V Support, Adds Compression Offload Support

Coming more than four months after QEMU 9.0, the QEMU 9.1 release introduces compression offload support via Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) or User Space Accelerator Development Kit (UADK), along with enhanced support for postcopy failure recovery.

LinuxGizmos.com

Minisforum UM760 Slim Offers Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 Slots and DDR5 Memory Support

The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.

AAEON’s PICO & GENE Boards with Intel Atom x7000RE Processors

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

Tor Project blog

'A newspaper without borders': Mediapart now available as .onion

Readers can now access Mediapart's reporting via https://www.mediapartrvj4bsgolbxixw57ru7fh4jqckparke4vs365guu6ho64yd.onion/. 

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.2.7 is released: onion services, RPC, and more

This release adds support for restricted discovery mode (previously known as "client authorization") in Arti's hidden service (.onion service) implementation. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, and behind the scenes work on the RPC subsystem, DoS resistance, and relay infrastructure. For full details on what we've done, and for information about many smaller and less visible changes as well, please see the CHANGELOG.

Kdenlive 24.08.0 released

  
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements

 
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs

  
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.

 
Tellico 4.0 Released

  
I’m excited to make Tellico 4.0 available as the first version to leverage the new Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries

 
Ubuntu’s New Security Center Readies Stable Release

  
Ubuntu’s new desktop Security Center app is gearing up for its first stable release

 
Events: FSF, Ubuntu, and Debian

  
Some upcoming and past events

 
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.

 
Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions

  
With Firefox 130 rolling out today to all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 131, to the beta channel for public testing.

 
Auto-Cpufreq 2.4 Adds Platform Profile Settings

  
Auto-cpufreq 2.4 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux adds platform profiles, Gentoo & Dinit init system support

 
Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to ‘Critical Bug’

  
Last week, the first point release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS arrived, and upgrades from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to the newest one officially enabled

 
Games: Baldur's Gate, GE-Proton, Pest Apocalypse, and More

  
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux

 
Goals Sprint Recap

  
In April we had the combined goals sprint, where a fine group of KDE people working on things around Automation & Systematization, Sustainable Software, and Accessibility got together

 
KDE’s Annual report for the year 2023 is out

  
Everything you wanted to know about the things we did last year is in this report

 
Android Alternative /e/OS Announces ‘Better Than Google’ Parental Controls

  
As you might expect from the folks at the eFoundation, the new Parental Controls do a better job of protecting child users than the controls that Google ships with Android

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed

  
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!

 
What Is Kali Linux, and Should You Use It?

  
Kali Linux is a name that often surfaces in conversations about ethical hacking and penetration testing

 
weston 14.0.0

  
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0

 
LibreOffice 24.2.6 available for download, for the privacy-conscious user

  
LibreOffice 24.2.6, the sixth minor release of the free, volunteer-supported office productivity suite for office environments and individuals, the best choice for privacy-conscious users and digital sovereignty

 
Here's Everything New in GNOME 47

  
Packed with improvements, version 47 of the GNOME desktop environment will be launched on Sept. 18, 2024

 
Barry Kauler on His Distro Development Work

  
4 new posts by Barry Kauler

 
MIKRIK V2 Robot Car is an entry-level, open-source robotics kit built for ROS and 3D computer vision

  
The MIKRIK V2 Robot Car is an open-source robotics kit for studying 3D computer vision and is compatible with both ROS1 and ROS2 software suites

 
LicheePi 3A – A SpacemIT K1 RISC-V development board with SoM and carrier board

  
Sipeed provides Ubuntu-based Bianbu optimized for RISC-V targets, Fedora, Deepin, and openKylin images for the LM3A module and LicheePi 3A board which you’ll find on the documentation website

 
linux, year one

  
Over the past few weeks, as our Linuxversary has approached, we've been trying to write an essay about Linux

 
Debian-based Q4OS 5.6 arrives with a desktop profiler and Calamares improvements

  
The sixth update to Q4OS 5 Aquarius is now available with the Debian Bookworm 12.7 updates

 
Minimalist Linux distro Peropesis 2.7 comes with archive and ISO management tools

  
Peropesis 2.7 comes with file system archiving and ISO management tools

 
6 reasons you should use Ubuntu for your own NAS

  
There are some excellent operating systems out there that are specifically designed for running network-attached storage (NAS), but almost any OS with a shareable filesystem will do

 
Drauger OS: A Gaming OS

  
Drauger OS is a gaming Ubuntu-based Operating System (OS) that has a home website of 'https://draugeros.org/'

 
Plasma Crash Course - DrKonqi

  
A while ago a colleague of mine asked about our crash infrastructure in Plasma and whether I could give some overview on it

 
NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms

  
Some new standard (Standards/Consortia picks)

 
Not the Traffic We Wanted [original]

  
The Web is becoming such a sordid mess - a vortex full of malicious bots

 
Torvalds to Speak in Open Source Summit Europe 2024, Linux 6.12 Kernel Details

  
some Linux news

 
Fvwm and GNOME: keyboard control and internship project

  
Some desktop updates

 
Orange Pi Now has an Open Source RISC-V SBC [With M.2 Slot]

  
they never had a RISC-V product.

 
With Windows, You Don't Own Your Computer

  
The nerve...

 
Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source

  
There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL

 
'The Linux of processors' - New breed of Chinese super CPUs emerge on US soil as universities back open source high performance RISC-V processors to be the next big thing in HPC

  
XiangShan has also received support from various companies, leading to the formation of a group focused on further developing the processor and promoting the RISC-V ecosystem

 
Linux Gaining Ground in Automotive

  
EE Times Europe spoke to sources at Automotive Grade Linux and automotive software developer Elektrobit to learn how Linux is rapidly gaining adoption in the automotive industry.

 
A Clean Linux Installation For An Android TV Box

  
Although Android technically runs on top of Linux

 
Asking for donations in Plasma

  
Why do we ask for donations so often? Because it’s important! As KDE becomes more successful and an increasing number of people use our software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.8, Linux 6.6.49, Linux 6.1.108, Linux 5.15.166, Linux 5.10.225, Linux 5.4.283, and Linux 4.19.321

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.8 kernel

 
The future of first-party open source events

  
In this post, I’m discussing only first-party open source events — events run by a project for its contributor and/or user communities

 
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release

 
KDE Dolphin cannot compress compressed files

  
If you think about it, Dolphin is pretty amazing

 
Bebras Challenge 2024 and Raspberry Pi

  
Some Raspberry Pi news

 
Tor Browser 13.5.3 Hiring for Web Standard

  
Some Web news

 
Core, Extra, Multilib? Unraveling the Arch Linux Repositories

  
New to Arch Linux? You should know about the various repositories Arch provides

 
Square Enix invests in Playtron for their Linux-based PlaytronOS - first Alpha out now

  
Linux-based PlaytronOS behind the scenes

 
GNU/Linux is Definitely Growing, Microsoft is Still Trying to Sabotage It [original]

  
we ought to get ready for or expect many more people (and businesses, governments etc.) to move to GNU/Linux

 
Don't Be Held Back by Your Default Linux Text Editor, Try These Instead

  
check out a few of these alternative text editors