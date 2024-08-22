posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: GStreamer 1.24.7 Released with Audio and Visual Bug Fixes —

GStreamer, a leading cross-platform and open-source multimedia framework, has announced the release of version 1.24.7, the latest update in the stable 1.24 series, focusing exclusively on bug fixes.

The dev team has addressed several major issues. Notably, the update resolves compatibility problems with APE and Musepack audio files and GIF playback when using FFmpeg 7.0, ensuring smoother media handling across different file types.

GStreamer 1.24.7 also brings improvements to the playbin3 component, rectifying a potential deadlock scenario when multiple instances are run in parallel with glimagesink.

Similarly, users leveraging the Video4Linux (v4l2) and the VA API will notice enhanced stability, thanks to fixes for potential deadlocks when using multiple VA elements simultaneously.