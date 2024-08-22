posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Linux 41 Unveils Multi-Version Kubernetes RPMs —

Fedora 41 is going to be an exciting release, especially for those involved in the enterprise and cloud computing sectors. Containerization plays a crucial role in this field, with Kubernetes being the de facto standard for orchestrating containerized services these days.

Why am I saying all this? Fedora 41, due for release at the end of October, has prepared some very pleasant surprises. Here’s what it’s all about.

To give K8s administrators using Fedora more flexibility and control, the distro has announced significant changes to its Kubernetes packaging strategy, starting with Fedora 41, which marks a shift from offering a single Kubernetes version per release to multiple supported versions simultaneously.