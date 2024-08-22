Games: GOD'S GIFT, Dead Cells, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Celebrating 6 years since Valve announced Steam Play Proton for Linux
Today marks 6 years since Valve decided to change everything, especially for Linux fans, with the announcement of Steam Play Proton. Thanks to it, the Steam Deck and Desktop Linux gaming have continued to thrive. Want a Proton beginner's guide? Got you covered at this link.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble is doing a big Resident Evil Bundle again that's worth a look
Time to finish your collection? Resident Evil: Decades of Horror - Village Gold is a freshly released Humble Bundle for you. This is actually almost entirely a re-bundle, as Humble already did this around the same time last year, but this time around Resident Evil Village is the Gold Edition.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by Lemmings and Pikmin, puzzle-platformer GOD'S GIFT is out now
Following a successful Kickstarter back in late 2018, developer Straitjacket has launched GOD'S GIFT, a puzzle-platformer inspired by classic Lemmings and Pikmin. Nice to see after quite a few years since the crowdfunding it actually released, and with the Linux support too!
GamingOnLinux ☛ A new demo for physics-based sandbox A Webbing Journey shows you what it's like to be a Spider
A physics-based sandbox game where you play as a cute little spider, A Webbing Journey has a really fun idea and the latest demo is quite impressive. Immerse yourself in a cozy and relaxing environment as you help your human roommates keep their home tidy by performing oversized chores with creativity and lots of silk.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dead Cells has its final update out now with The End is Near
Six years after the main release, Dead Cells has seen its final update, packed full of content to give it a good send off. Easily one of the best action-platformers around blending in metroidvania and rogue-lite elements, and continues to be one of my favourites.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Star Labs recently revealed the StarBook 7 a 14-inch beauty
If you're in the market for new hardware, perhaps the new Star Labs StarBook 7 might be what you should be looking at. Their 7th generation has a number of nice upgrades and changes compared to what came before.
GamingOnLinux ☛ shapez 2 is a big hit with over 150,000 copies sold in less than a week
At least for some smaller teams, things are looking pretty good, with shapez 2 from tobspr Games only launching into Early Access on August 15th and it's sold really well. Read my early thoughts in my previous article.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve bans keyboard automation in Counter-Strike 2 update
Some keyboards have special features like Razer's Snap Tap and Wooting's SOCD, that can give an unfair advantage in online games, and so Valve have put their foot down and entirely banned such tricks in Counter-Strike 2.