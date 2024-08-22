Games: GOD'S GIFT, Dead Cells, and More

The XiangShan Nanhu CPU, also known as XiangShan-2 (RV64GCBK), is an open-source RISC-V processor capable of operating at speeds up to 2.8GHz in a 7nm process. The CPU supports single and dual-core configurations, with each core having its own L1 and L2 caches, while the L3 cache is shared.

The Milk-V Cluster 08 is an advanced full-stack RISC-V cluster designed to deliver high bandwidth and efficient computing across multiple nodes. In addition, the company has introduced two high-performance modules that are comparable in performance to the NVIDIA Jetson NANO and Xavier NX modules.

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC, featuring a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU with a 1.6 GHz clock speed, adhering to the RISC-V RV64CG instruction set.

DeepComputing introduced the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II yesterday, described as a mobile terminal optimized for RISC-V development. This device is powered by the SpacemiT Key Stone K1 System-on-Chip and runs on Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, offering a flexible platform for software development and testing.