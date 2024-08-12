Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Videos

This tutorial will help you enable a security on Firefox web browser on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" to prevent your web browsing from being eavesdropped or blocked or redirected by anyone else. This is called "DNS over HTTPS" or shortened "DoH". More importantly, you can also easily block adult websites so it will be safer for your children and family to use your Ubuntu computer. Now let's start it out!

This tutorial will help you install LibreWolf, a privacy-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". It is available in Ubuntu standard format DEB although it comes from its own repository as today it is still not available in the official repository. Finally, it can be considered as an alternative to the preinstalled Firefox which comes in Snap format and both can be used together. Now let's install it!

Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.

The W5500-EVB-Pico2 features the W5500 Ethernet Controller, which supports eight independent hardware sockets. This allows for handling multiple network connections simultaneously. Additionally, it includes 32 Kbytes of internal memory for TX/RX buffers, which is beneficial for managing larger data packets efficiently.

At the heart of the Yuzuki Chameleon is the Allwinner H616 chip, which includes a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM G31 GPU. The board offers up to 2GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, along with an onboard MicroSD card slot for additional storage options.

Ubuntu is probably the only distribution out there that doesn’t offer users access to the very latest kernels, at least not officially and not in an easy manner. Shipping a new Ubuntu release with the latest and greatest Linux kernel was probably one of the most requested features of the Ubuntu community.

GNOME 46.4 is here a month after GNOME 46.3 with improvements for connecting to WPA2 enterprise networks, glitches in the looking-glass effect, Persian on-screen keyboard layout, overview startup notification, keyboard navigation in app folders, and nested popovers on Wayland.