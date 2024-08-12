Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Videos
This Week in Linux 275: COSMIC Alpha Launched, Manjaro going Immutable, GNOME Tray Icons & more GNU/Linux news
00:37 COSMIC Desktop Alpha is HERE!
06:21 GNOME's Official Extension for Legacy Tray Icons
09:30 Manjaro GNU/Linux work on an Immutable version
10:46 SLUBStick: new GNU/Linux kernel exploit
13:23 Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 Released
15:25 Sway Adds Wayland Explicit Sync Support
16:10 Hyprland 0.42 Released
18:43 Support the show
19:42 Outro
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 275: COSMIC Alpha Launched, Manjaro going Immutable, GNOME Tray Icons & more GNU/Linux news
Xe's Blog ☛ Xecast Episode 2: Conferences, homelabs, and AI
In this episode, Xe shares their experience speaking at DevOpsDays MSP, updates on their home studio and lab, and dives deep into their unique note-taking strategy. They discuss their viral "Praise My Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Profile" project, the excitement of enabling GPUs in Talos GNU/Linux for their home lab, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding Hey Hi (AI) advancements, particularly in photorealistic image generation.
2024-08-09 [Older] Bazzite overview| The next generation of Linux gaming
2024-08-11 [Older] How to install Bazzite
2024-08-11 [Older] 【Testing】COSMIC Desktop First Impressions!!
2024-08-11 [Older] A designer's first impressions of the new COSMIC Desktop
2024-08-11 [Older] Canonical Made An OFFICIAL Ubuntu Linux Phone
2024-08-11 [Older] Nobara Project 40 Quick Overview #shorts
2024-08-11 [Older] Nvidia pilfers Youtube for AI, GNOME HDR, Immutable Manjaro: Linux & Open Source News
2024-08-11 [Older] Valve's hiding something... | Steam Deck & Linux News
2024-08-11 [Older] A Quick Look At Linux Mint 22 "Wilma"
2024-08-10 [Older] GNOME Sort Of Brings The System Tray Back
2024-08-10 [Older] COSMIC Desktop: Answering Your Every Question!
2024-08-10 [Older] How to install Microsoft Fonts on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-08-10 [Older] How to install Intellij Idea Ultimate on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-08-10 [Older] COSMIC Desktop ALPHA: a unique & important project for Linux!
2024-08-09 [Older] How to install the Jagex Launcher on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-08-09 [Older] Stop Running Google Chrome Immediately
2024-08-08 [Older] 5 New Features I Love in Linux Mint 22
2024-08-08 [Older] How Linux Users Are Able To Distro Hop So Easily
2024-08-08 [Older] How to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-08-08 [Older] LibAdwaita Problems Linux Users Never Talk About
2024-08-07 [Older] Turn KDE Plasma 6 Into A Tiling Window Manager
2024-08-07 [Older] Immutable Linux, without the hassle? Vanilla OS 2 Orchid
2024-08-06 [Older] Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon Review - New Ubuntu Base, Same Mint
2024-08-06 [Older] Why I Ditched Ubuntu for Kubuntu and YOU SHOULD TOO! (For 2024)
2024-08-06 [Older] How to install Intellij Idea Community on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-08-05 [Older] How To Setup Stanton and Pickering Phono Cartridges with a Brush
2024-08-05 [Older] Millions Of People Knowingly Install Spyware (Have We Gone Insane?)