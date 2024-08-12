Python Bans Prominent Dev for Enjoying the Wrong Old SNL Sketch

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 12, 2024



This is a common (crazy) rule in the Open Source world. Defending "Reverse Racism" is expressly forbidden in many tech organizations (such as GNOME for example).

What is "Reverse Racism", you ask? It's the idea that "White People" can experience discrimination. If you even suggest that anyone has ever discriminated against a "White Person"... you are defending "Reverse Racism". Which will get you banned from GNOME, Python, and so many other organizations.

Crazy. But true.

What's even more crazy? I could find no example of Tim Peters actually "Defending Reverse Racism" anyway. This appears to be made up entirely, as far as I can tell.

