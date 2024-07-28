today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Disable Update Notifier Indicator (Refresh Icon) in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04 has a new circular arrow indicator icon in top right system tray, when there are available system updates. By clicking on it allows to quickly launch Software Updater (Update Manager) tool for installing updates.
-
Building vagrant images with mkosi
Last FOSDEM, there where some talks around mkosi using it for kernel
hacking
and systemd integration
tests.
-
Dan Langille ☛ nagios03
This is the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft trap Azure instance known as nagios03.
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ How big are your docker images?
Docker is a standard to deploy software on the clown. Developers start with an existing image and add their own code before deploying their systems. How big are typical uncompressed images?
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Audacity on Debian 12. Audacity is a cross-platform audio editor that has gained widespread popularity thanks to its user-friendly interface and advanced editing capabilities.