Olimex Showcases Develoment Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe with CM4 Now Available at a Reduced Price

The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.

You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How

Released earlier this week, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is the latest stable version of the popular Linux Mint distribution featuring the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment, up-to-date packages from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” repositories, and a newer kernel, namely Linux 6.8, for better hardware support.

Fwupd Linux Firmware Updater Adds Unofficial Support for Raspberry Pi 5

The biggest new feature in the fwupd 1.9.22 release is support for updating the firmware on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. However, even though you’ll be able to update your Raspberry Pi 5’s firmware with fwupd, this support is marked as “unofficial” in this release.

Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.2, Linux 6.9.12, Linux 6.6.43, Linux 6.1.102, Linux 5.15.164, Linux 5.10.223, Linux 5.4.281, and Linux 4.19.319
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.2 kernel
Windows TCO: ClownStrike Circus Not Over Yet, North Korea Takes Advantage of Windows Holes
Tux Machines Sped Up a Bit [original]
VirtualBox 7.1 Promises Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing on Linux
Oracle released today the beta version of the upcoming VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for public testing, a major update that promises exciting new features and improvements.
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22 is now available for download as the latest stable release of this popular Ubuntu-based operating system for the masses featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.
 
Android 15 Beta 4 update released, One UI 7.0 Beta could release soon
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New
After more than a year in the works, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” has been released today for this Debian-based operating system built with simplicity in mind and offering a vanilla GNOME desktop experience.
Review of Pironman 5 mini PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Pironman 5 tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and mintCast
DebConf24 Starts
The uncertain possible futures of Unix graphical desktops
OPNsense 24.7 Released with Enhanced Security and Performance
OPNsense 24.7 'Thriving Tiger' open-source firewall and routing platform rolls out powered by FreeBSD 14.1
Zulip 9.0 Team Collaboration Chat Rolls Out New Features
Zulip Server 9.0, a free and open-source Microsoft Teams alternative, brings streamlined navigation, updated channels, and faster messaging
Konsole 24.12.0 Introduces Automatic Session Output Saving Feature
For developers, system administrators, and command-line enthusiasts, Konsole has always been a reliable terminal emulator within the KDE ecosystem
New Plasma Icons: A Visual Design Update
Hey everyone! Finally a video update after 3 months of work
Triaging your own project’s Bugzilla tickets
I’ve been beating the bug triage drum for a number of years
What happened to the CentOS Forums
If you try to go to the CentOS Forums, you will instead be directed to the status page
Linux Mint 22: A Look at the Best New Features
Learn about the best new features of Linux Mint 22, "Wilma".
Editor of OSNews calls for the murder of a Conservative, Jewish Tech Journalist
Leftist Extremist OSNews says Lunduke is "Nazi" who must "die".
pgmetrics, Red Hat, Free Software, and Openwashing
Darktable 4.8.1 Released with Various Bug-Fixes [Ubuntu PPA]
Darktable, the popular raw image processing software, released new 4.8.1 version few days ago
Your Android Phone's Web Browser Has Junk Files You Can Delete Now
Bring back distro-wide themes!
Someone on Reddit was asking about the Bluecurve theme on Red Bait Linux
Immich Hits Milestone with 40,000 Stars on GitHub
Immich, a self-hosted photos and videos backup solution, celebrates 40K stars with v1.110
ArchEX Linux live system
ArchEX 64bit is a Linux live system based on Arch Linux
This week in KDE: features and UI polish
After last week’s bug-squash-a-thon, this week there was more focus on features and user interface improvements
How AlmaLinux Came to Be Fixing Bugs Ahead of a Content Creation-Focused Open-Source Event
This is a story about a software project and a small Linux Foundation-sponsored conference for a niche audience that’s generally beneath the radar
Windows TCO: Healthcare Besieged, ClownStrike Postmortem, Windows Ransomware
the chaos persists
Linux Weekly Roundup and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
Some GNU/Linux news updates
Games: Scorchlands, Old School Rally, and More
Latest half a dozen from GamingOnLinux
Alpine 3.20.2, 3.17.9, 3.18.8 and 3.19.3
4 new releases
OPNsense 24.7 released
24.7, nicknamed "Thriving Tiger"
Release of Ubuntu DesktopPack 24.04 distribution
Ubuntu*Pack is presented in the form of 10 independent systems with different interfaces: Ubuntu (from Canonical), GNOME, LikeWin (Windows 10 style interface), Budgie, Cinnamon, KDE (Kubuntu), LXqt (Lubuntu), MATE, Unity and Xfce (Xubuntu).
Leaving Apple - Google: Welcome /e/OS 2.2 - with Parental Control; Murena Fairphone 4 price drop; Update on "Age of Data: the card game"
We are excited to announce the release of /e/OS 2.2
Did you know Android Auto adapts Galaxy phone’s icon shape
Fwupd 1.9.22 Brings Unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The latest fwupd 1.9.22 firmware update daemon addresses multiple bugs and adds support for Framework SD and Raspberry Pi 5
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 8.1 review - Still only good, not great
Let's start with a disclaimer. I know the product name ought to be capitalized
The Debian Project mourns the loss of Peter De Schrijver
The Debian Project mourns the sudden passing of our fellow developer and friend, Peter De Schrijver
AAEON ACP-1078 – A Rockchip RK3568-powered 7-inch touchscreen panel PC for manufacturing and logistics
Ubuntu Pack 24.04 now available in ten editions with extra apps, drivers, and codecs
Although Ubuntu Linux comes with some apps out-of-the-box
OpenBSD enthusiast cooks up guide for the technically timid
OpenBSD Workstation for the People
Radxa Promotions and Purism on Avoiding a Monoculture with Secure Diverse Technology
Secure Boot is completely broken on 200+ models from 5 big device makers | Ars Technica
Keys were labeled "DO NOT TRUST." Nearly 500 device models use them anyway.
Gokapi 1.9 File Share Server Introduces Redis Support
Gokapi 1.9, a lightweight self-hosted file share server, brings Redis integration
Openwashing by Facebook and Hijacking/Misuse of the "Linux" Brand
Thunderbird Is My Favorite Linux Email App Again, Here's Why
Thunderbird was my first desktop email client
A world where software freedom has a fighting chance and hope exists
I'm Ian Kelling, one of two Free Software Foundation (FSF) tech team staff members
A Critical Bug In Libwayland Update Causes Plasma Desktop Freeze On Debian Sid/Trixie
A recent update to the libwayland package in Debian sid/trixie has caused significant disruptions for users of the KDE Plasma desktop environment
Open Source Initiative Colonised by Microsoft et al for Openwashing and Lobbying
That's just what happened
KDE Human Interface Guidelines update
It’s been about a month and a half since I wrote about KDE’s new Human Interface Guidelines (HIG)
Puzzledorf’s Colourful Demo, 7 Days to Die, and More
