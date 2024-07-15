Recent Shows About Security: Enterprise Linux Security and Free Software Security Podcast
-
2024-07-11 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 95 - Polyfill
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 437 – CocoPods and proper funding for open source
Josh and Kurt talk about a pretty big bug found in CocoPods ownership. We also touch on a paper that discusses the technical debt that open source should have. We discuss what the long term sustainability of open source. There aren’t any good solutions for open source today, but talking about these problems is important, we have to start to understand what’s going on before we can plausibly discuss solutions. If you’re an open source project that needs to put things on pause, or even walk way, that’s OK.