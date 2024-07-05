today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 790: Better Bash Scripting With Amber
This week Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch chat with Paweł Karaś about Amber, a modern scripting language that compiles into a Bash script. Want to write scripts with built-in error handling, or prefer strongly typed languages? Amber may be for you!
Text to Video Hey Hi (AI) Generator, Coming Soon….
Events
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin at Open Source Summit Europe and GNU/Linux Plumbers in Vienna, Sep 16-20
On the week of September 16-20, Vienna is going the place to be for all open-source developers, with a large number of conferences taking place during this week.
Applications
-
Djalel Oukid ☛ ONLYOFFICE 8.1 Unveiled With Supercharged PDF Editor & More
Although I primarily use LibreOffice as my main office suite, I must recognize the features that ONLYOFFICE provides and the accelerated improvements it has achieved this year. The new ONLYOFFICE 8.1 release strengthens my viewpoint.
