today's leftovers

KDE Gear 24.05.2 is here three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05.1 to fix two regressions in the KCalc calculator app that would cause it to crash when hitting the backspace key and break input chaining, fix a crash in KDE Partition Manager caused by clicking the remove mount point button, and fix a memory leak in kdepim-runtime.

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2024-07-04, updates the panel and the PCManFM file manager with support for customizing more than two desktops. The panel also received support for customizing the labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, which is now installed by default as an alternative to Wayfire.

The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.