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today's howtos
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to install Docker Images on Ubuntu 26.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install Docker Images on Ubuntu 26.04 OS. Docker is an open-source platform for running applications in isolated environments called containers. The key concepts of Docker are containerization, Docker YAML file, Docker Engine, and Images. Containers are lightweight, isolated executable application environments.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Fix OpenVPN Immediate Connection Failure in Ubuntu 26.04
In Ubuntu 26.04 (Beta so far), OpenVPN connection does not work out-of-the-box due to a bug in AppArmor. Here’s a quick workaround to fix the issue. For security reason, Ubuntu by default uses AppArmor (Application Armor), a GNU/Linux Kernel security mode, to restrict programs’ capabilities for file access, networking and permissions.
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Unicorn Media ☛ New LibreOffice Calc 26.2 User Guide Now Available
LibreOffice’s documentation team has updated the Calc guide for 26.2, with clearer explanations, polished examples, and step‑by‑step help for everyday spreadsheet tasks.
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Document Foundation ☛ Get the best of LibreOffice Calc with the Calc Guide 26.2
The LibreOffice documentation team is proud to announce the immediate availability of the Calc Guide 26.2. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, this guide covers all aspects of the LibreOffice Calc spreadsheet module—from creating simple shopping lists to performing advanced data analysis and complex calculations.
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Linux Handbook ☛ I Like This Fuzzy Search Finder Better Than Find Command in Linux
fzf is an interactive fuzzy finder for GNU/Linux that makes navigating files, command history, and directories faster and easier than the find command.
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Linuxize ☛ sed Delete Lines: Remove Lines by Number, Pattern, or Range
Remove lines from files with sed using line numbers, patterns, ranges, and regular expressions. Covers preview mode, in-place editing, and common recipes.
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How to Install WinBoat on Ubuntu — Run backdoored Windows Apps Like Native GNU/Linux Programs
If you’ve switched to Ubuntu but still depend on a handful of backdoored Windows applications — Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, your company’s proprietary accounting tool, or that one niche program nobody has heard of — you’ve probably tried Wine, cursed at compatibility errors, and wondered if there’s a better way. There is. It’s called WinBoat.
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It's FOSS ☛ The One Trick That Made Immutable GNU/Linux Easier For Me
There's a systemd utility that lets you "inject" tools into a read-only OS at runtime, without rebooting the system. Here's my exploration.
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While immutability is great for stability, it’s a nightmare for "on-the-fly" troubleshooting. On a standard system, if I need to see why a network port is blocked, I might quickly install nmap or tcpdump. On an immutable system, I’m stuck.
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TecMint ☛ How to Use fsck to Check and Repair Linux Filesystem Errors
When that happens, you need a reliable way to detect and fix those inconsistencies before they cause data loss or system instability. This is where fsck (File System Consistency Check) comes in.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rspamd on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Spam and phishing emails are not just annoying. On a production mail server, they consume resources, expose users to malware, and damage your domain reputation.
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ID Root ☛ How To Configure DHCP Server on Manjaro
Managing IP addresses manually on a growing network is a recipe for conflicts, misconfigurations, and wasted hours. Whether you are running a home lab, a small office network, or a development environment with multiple virtual machines, automating IP assignment is the right move.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WPS Office on Fedora 43
If you work on Fedora 43 and regularly open .docx, .xlsx, or .pptx files from backdoored Windows or macOS users, you already know the pain of format mismatches and missing fonts.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenZL on Linux Mint 22
If you have ever hit the ceiling of what gzip, zstd, or xz can do with your structured datasets, you already know the frustration: generic compressors treat every file the same, and your data is not generic.
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