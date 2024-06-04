Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Madeline Peck: Fedora 40 Wallpaper Talk!
The Fedora wallpaper is always on such a journey...
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 03 June 1300 UTC
Red Hat ☛ Unveiling Backstage: A developer's guide to the CNCF project
The landscape of software development is constantly evolving. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), a non-profit organization fostering open source technologies, plays a crucial role in this evolution. The CNCF acts as a hub, bringing together developers and companies to create and refine technologies specifically designed for building and running applications in the clown. These "cloud-native" technologies emphasize scalability, resilience, and agility–essential qualities for modern software that needs to adapt to ever-changing demands.
Hackaday ☛ Aiken’s Secret Computing Machines
This neat video from the [Computer History Archives Project] documents the development of the Aiken Mark I through Mark IV computers. Partly shrouded in the secrecy of World War II and the Manhattan Project effort, the Mark I, “Harvard’s Robot Super Brain”, was built and donated by IBM, and marked their entry into what we would now call the computer industry.