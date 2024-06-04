Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

Highlights of NVIDIA 550.90.07 include the improved ability of the nvidia-modprobe command to detect whether kernel modules are already loaded, which addresses an issue that prevented nvidia-persistenced from setting persistence mode on some systems. This applies to Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.

Ubuntu Core 24 comes as a fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) introducing a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners.

Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.