Mobile Systems With GNU/Linux
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-05-26 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (21/2024): Jolla Announcements and a release of Framebufferphone
postmarketOS ☛ postmarketOS // Adding systemd to postmarketOS
You heard it here first folks: systemd is coming to postmarketOS! As a mobile oriented OS, our main goal has always been to work for everyone. From technical folks to casual users. postmarketOS should have all the benefits you expect from a Linux based distribution, such as being free software, respecting your privacy, getting updates until your device physically breaks, respecting your attention and not shoving advertisements in your face. Your phone should be a tool you use, not the other way around.
Bitdefender ☛ Stalkerware app pcTattletale announces it is 'out of business' after suffering data breach and website defacement
US spyware vendor pcTattletale has shut down its operations following a serious data breach that exposed sensitive information about its customers, as well as data stolen from some of their victims.
pcTattletale was promoted as "employee and child monitoring software" designed to "protect your business and family." Of course, what it actually was, was a way to surreptitiously spy upon other people's phones and computers - secretly viewing everything they did.