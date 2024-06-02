Windows TCO Leftovers
Deutsche Welle ☛ Germany: Major [breach] targets center-right CDU party
That [breach] also targeted German companies in areas like logistics, defense, aerospace and IT services sectors. The SPD later said that a security vulnerability, not identified at the time, in Microsoft software had enabled the [breach].
Kevin Beaumont ☛ Stealing everything you’ve ever typed or viewed on your own Windows PC is now possible with two lines of code — inside the Copilot+ Recall disaster.
More importantly, at the time I pointed out this fundamentally breaks the promise of security in Windows.
I’d now like to detail why. Strap in — this is crazy.
Federal News Network ☛ New 911 system for health care industry antitrust violations
The federal agencies in charge of cracking down on anti-competitive behavior have already agreed to work together on health care issues. Now, they are looking for tips from the public. The Federal Trade Commission, Health and Human Services, and the Justice Department launched HealthyCompetition.gov last month. It is for people who have a good reason to think medical bills spring from antitrust violations in the health care industry. David Lawrence is the policy director in the Justice Department’s antitrust division. He talked about the outreach effort with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu.