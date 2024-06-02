today's howtos
-
Amit Patel ☛ Font Distortion
I had previously blogged about text effects, and how I accidentally discovered that I could alter the personality of the font by rendering a distorted shape. At the time, I was focused on text effects and didn’t want to get distracted by this discovery. So I wrote it down for later.
-
Setup KVM Hypervisor on LMDE 6
In particular case the original set of packages differs from Debian 12.5 and Sparky GNU/Linux 2024.05 ones
-
What is Package Manager in GNU/Linux (Their Types with Examples)
A package manager is a command-line or graphical tool that allows you to easily search, install, update, and remove software packages on a GNU/Linux system.
-
How to Install PyCharm on Ubuntu and Other GNU/Linux Distros
PyCharm is a well-known integrated development environment (IDE) for Python programming language that also offers support for Rust, Dart, HTML, JSON, Markdown, and several others. It’s available in two versions: Community and Professional.
-
signing digital documents
I came across a worrying article about discrepancies between viewed and printed PDFs (thanks, Julia Evans). That got me concerned about signing digital documents in non-trivial formats such as PDF.
-
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Git quality of life (2)
Here’s another minor
gitconvenience which I’m blogging as a letter to my future self who needs to look it up again:
git logwith the filenames included, and
git logwith a bit of graphical annotation for the history structure.
These are just my brief notes. If you want a beautifully readable introduction to git, I suggest Julia Evans “How Git Works”.
+