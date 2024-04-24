today's leftovers

I always had an interest for practical security on computers, being workstations or servers. Many kinds of threats exist for users and system administrators, it's up to them to define a threat model to know what is acceptable or not. Nowadays, we have choice in the operating system land to pick what works best for that threat model: OpenBSD with its continuous security mechanisms, Linux with hardened flags (too bad grsec isn't free anymore), Qubes OS to keep everything separated, immutable operating system like Silverblue or MicroOS (in my opinion they don't bring much to the security table though) etc...

My threat model always had been the following: some exploit on my workstation remaining unnoticed almost forever, stealing data and capturing keyboard continuously. This one would be particularly bad because I have access to many servers through SSH, like OpenBSD servers. Protecting against that is particularly complicated, the best mitigations I found so far is to use Qubes OS with disposable VMs or restricting outbound network, but it's not practical.

My biggest grip with computers always have been "states". What is a state? It is something that distinguish a computer from another: installed software, configuration, data at rest (pictures, documents etc…). We use states because we don't want to lose work, and we want our computers to hold our preferences.

But what if I could go stateless? The best defense against data stealer is to own nothing, so let's go stateless!